WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT

Summary sheet
TRAFIKVERKET
The project is a large investment programme comprising public transport solutions as well as environment and traffic safety measures and includes a new tunnel and a new bridge in the City of Gothenburg. The project is a collaboration between Gothenburg and the regions around the City (West Götaland Region and Region Halland) and will integrate a larger labour market, a better environment and competitive public transport.
Investments are to be part financed by congestion taxes and contribution from the State (Swedish Transport Agency).
The project consists of several investments intended to improve transport in the city of Göteborg and the surrounding regions (West Götaland Region and Region Halland), in the context of sustainable development objectives.
Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed at appraisal.
Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) have been performed for the Marieholm tunnel, the Marieholm bridge, the extension of bus lanes on the State road network and the Skeppsbron development scheme. These EIAs and related approvals will be reviewed at appraisal, as well as the compliance of the other schemes with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC.
The Sävean Nedre Delen (SE0520183) is a protected area located in the vicinity of the project. Compliance of the schemes with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.
The Bank will check that the promoter ensures that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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