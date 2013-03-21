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WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 552,043,498.83
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 552,043,498.83
Transport : € 552,043,498.83
Signature date(s)
25/06/2014 : € 209,198,110.53
25/09/2013 : € 342,845,388.3
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Hovåsmotet
Related public register
14/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Tramway Skeppsbron
Related public register
03/06/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - EIA Väg 155, Amhult-Bur-Göteborgs Stad, Västra Götalands Iän
Related public register
03/06/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Railway plan 2011 Marieholmsbron
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Olofstorp
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Gamlestads torg
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Askim
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Marieholm Connection Project 2004
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Angereds Storåsväg-Gråbovägen
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Bur - Syrhåla
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/09/2013
20120241
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
GOETEBORG KOMMUN
TRAFIKVERKET
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 4000 million (EUR 452 million)
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a large investment programme comprising public transport solutions as well as environment and traffic safety measures and includes a new tunnel and a new bridge in the City of Gothenburg. The project is a collaboration between Gothenburg and the regions around the City (West Götaland Region and Region Halland) and will integrate a larger labour market, a better environment and competitive public transport.

Investments are to be part financed by congestion taxes and contribution from the State (Swedish Transport Agency).

The project consists of several investments intended to improve transport in the city of Göteborg and the surrounding regions (West Götaland Region and Region Halland), in the context of sustainable development objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed at appraisal.
Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) have been performed for the Marieholm tunnel, the Marieholm bridge, the extension of bus lanes on the State road network and the Skeppsbron development scheme. These EIAs and related approvals will be reviewed at appraisal, as well as the compliance of the other schemes with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC.
The Sävean Nedre Delen (SE0520183) is a protected area located in the vicinity of the project. Compliance of the schemes with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The Bank will check that the promoter ensures that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Hovåsmotet
14/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Tramway Skeppsbron
03/06/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - EIA Väg 155, Amhult-Bur-Göteborgs Stad, Västra Götalands Iän
03/06/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Railway plan 2011 Marieholmsbron
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Olofstorp
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Gamlestads torg
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Askim
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Marieholm Connection Project 2004
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Angereds Storåsväg-Gråbovägen
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Bur - Syrhåla
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48455537
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Hovåsmotet
Publication Date
17 May 2013
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218464
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Tramway Skeppsbron
Publication Date
14 May 2013
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219971
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - EIA Väg 155, Amhult-Bur-Göteborgs Stad, Västra Götalands Iän
Publication Date
3 Jun 2013
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220275
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Railway plan 2011 Marieholmsbron
Publication Date
3 Jun 2013
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222447
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Olofstorp
Publication Date
17 May 2013
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218760
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Gamlestads torg
Publication Date
17 May 2013
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219472
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Askim
Publication Date
17 May 2013
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221243
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Marieholm Connection Project 2004
Publication Date
17 May 2013
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220581
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Angereds Storåsväg-Gråbovägen
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221751
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Bur - Syrhåla
Publication Date
17 May 2013
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221645
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127192212
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120241
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Hovåsmotet
Related public register
14/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Tramway Skeppsbron
Related public register
03/06/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - EIA Väg 155, Amhult-Bur-Göteborgs Stad, Västra Götalands Iän
Related public register
03/06/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Railway plan 2011 Marieholmsbron
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Olofstorp
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Gamlestads torg
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Askim
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Plan Marieholm Connection Project 2004
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Angereds Storåsväg-Gråbovägen
Related public register
17/05/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT - Bur - Syrhåla
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
Data sheet
WEST SWEDISH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications