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TVARBANAN SOLNA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 323,232,323.12
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 323,232,323.12
Transport : € 323,232,323.12
Signature date(s)
17/12/2012 : € 323,232,323.12
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Detailplan Solna - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tvarbanan Solna Branch - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ulvsunda depot - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bridge over Ulvsunda Lake - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tunnel Traneberg - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Detailplan Sundbyberg - SV
Related public register
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVARBANAN SOLNA
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TVARBANAN SOLNA

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2012
20110589
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TVARBANAN SOLNA
STORSTOCKHOLMS LOKALTRAFIK AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 2800 million (EUR 311 million)
SEK 5862 million (EUR 651 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, construction and commissioning of a 6.8 km extension of the Tvärbanan light rail between Alvik and Solna in the Stockholm metropolitan area, the acquisition of associated new rolling stock, the upgrading of the existing light rail line (13.2 km) and the construction of a new depot at Ulvsunda.

The project will increase the public transport service offer by extending the orbital, rapid transport connection linking Stockholm’s metropolitan area radial commuter train and underground lines. The project will also help to maintain public transport competitiveness and attractiveness, thus contributing to a modal shift away from private transport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The light rail extension and the construction of the new depot fall under Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) irective, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the competent authority. EIAs have been produced for both of these project components. Compliance of all project components with EU Directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, will be analysed during appraisal. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined during appraisal.

The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EEC, 2004/17/EEC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVARBANAN SOLNA
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TVARBANAN SOLNA
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Detailplan Solna - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tvarbanan Solna Branch - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ulvsunda depot - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bridge over Ulvsunda Lake - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tunnel Traneberg - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Detailplan Sundbyberg - SV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVARBANAN SOLNA
Publication Date
4 Jun 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54891394
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110589
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TVARBANAN SOLNA
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83250072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110589
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVARBANAN SOLNA
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TVARBANAN SOLNA
Other links
Summary sheet
TVARBANAN SOLNA
Data sheet
TVARBANAN SOLNA
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Detailplan Solna - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tvarbanan Solna Branch - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ulvsunda depot - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bridge over Ulvsunda Lake - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tunnel Traneberg - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Detailplan Sundbyberg - SV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications