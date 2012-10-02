TVARBANAN SOLNA

Summary sheet
Design, construction and commissioning of a 6.8 km extension of the Tvärbanan light rail between Alvik and Solna in the Stockholm metropolitan area, the acquisition of associated new rolling stock, the upgrading of the existing light rail line (13.2 km) and the construction of a new depot at Ulvsunda.
The project will increase the public transport service offer by extending the orbital, rapid transport connection linking Stockholm’s metropolitan area radial commuter train and underground lines. The project will also help to maintain public transport competitiveness and attractiveness, thus contributing to a modal shift away from private transport.
The light rail extension and the construction of the new depot fall under Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) irective, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the competent authority. EIAs have been produced for both of these project components. Compliance of all project components with EU Directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, will be analysed during appraisal. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined during appraisal.
The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EEC, 2004/17/EEC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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