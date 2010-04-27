EAC Transmission and Distribution II

Summary sheet
The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC)
Mrs. Rania Valanidou
The project consists of a 4-year investment programme aimed at reinforcing and extending the promoter’s transmission and distribution electricity networks throughout Cyprus.
The main objectives of the programme are to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply, satisfy the growing demand for electricity and enable the connection of new customers.
All of the programme’s schemes will fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the Directive. However, many project schemes are distribution reinforcements with no significant environmental impact and that will not require formal EIAs.
The promoter is subject to the requirements of the EU procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and committed to compliance.
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