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EAC TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2010 : € 200,000,000
Other links
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Summary sheet

Release date
27 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2010
20100159
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EAC Transmission and Distribution II

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC)
Mrs. Rania Valanidou

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 400 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a 4-year investment programme aimed at reinforcing and extending the promoter’s transmission and distribution electricity networks throughout Cyprus.

The main objectives of the programme are to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply, satisfy the growing demand for electricity and enable the connection of new customers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All of the programme’s schemes will fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the Directive. However, many project schemes are distribution reinforcements with no significant environmental impact and that will not require formal EIAs.

The promoter is subject to the requirements of the EU procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and committed to compliance.

Other links
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Korakou-Tembria 132kV Line - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Dekeleia - Athienou - EBZ - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - New Substation Limassol - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Athienou Substation - EL
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cyprus: EIB supports the energy sector with EUR 200 million loan
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Trimiklini Substation - EL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Stroumbi - Polis - EL
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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