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ELECTRICA FENOSA IX

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 450,000,000
Energy : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2010 : € 150,000,000
11/06/2010 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - MEMORIA RESUMEN LAT 45 KV VILLARRUBIA DE SANTIAGO-STA CRUZ DE LA ZARZA - ES
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Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2010
20080637
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Electrica Fenosa IX
Unión Fenosa SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of project cost.
Approximately EUR 1 170 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a large number of independent and geographically dispersed schemes for extending and modernising the promoter’s sub-transmission and distribution electricity networks. The project includes the implementation of 800 km of HV lines, 2700 km of MV lines, 3900 km of LV lines and 1800 MVA of MV/LV transformation capacity. The project capacity will be investigated in detail during appraisal. For the distribution network this will include the analysis of the overall capacities (km and MVA) of the different categories of network equipment (MV lines, LV lines and transformer stations). Description and capacity of the main sub-transmission project schemes (HV voltage lines and substations) will be analysed individually.

The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, to enable connection of new system users, and to improve the quality and the reliability of supply in a convergence area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some schemes of the project involving long 220 kV overhead lines will fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive while the remainder will fall under Annex II, leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. Many project schemes are expected to be distribution reinforcements that will not require EIAs and will have minimal or no environmental impact.

The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority in Spain and the provisions for biodiversity assessment of projects will be investigated during appraisal.

The promoter is subject to the Public Procurement Act of Spain (Ley 31/2007) that came into force in October 2007 transposing the EU Directives on public procurement. The promoter’s approach for procurement of goods and services in the distribution sectors will be evaluated during appraisal.

Other links
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - MEMORIA RESUMEN LAT 45 KV VILLARRUBIA DE SANTIAGO-STA CRUZ DE LA ZARZA - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sub.PROSPERIDAD_MemoriaAmbiental - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - MEMORIA RESUMEN LAT 132 KV MADRIDEJOS-ALCAZAR-NIEVA - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - DOCUMENTO AMBIENTAL LAT 132 KV BOLAÑOS MORAL - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - ESTUDIO POSIBLES AFECCIONES AMBIENTALES LAT 220 KV PORTODEMOUROS-SAN CAYETANO - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - ESTUDIO DE POSIBLES AFECCIONES LAT 132KV CORGO- TRIACASTELA - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - MEMORIA RESUMEN LAT 132 KV TEMBLEQUE-LA GUARDIA - ES
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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