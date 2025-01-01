Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The European Commission

European Commission

The European Commission nominates a member of the Board of Directors and expresses an opinion on every project presented to the Board of Directors. It is also a major shareholder in the European Investment Fund, which is a subsidiary of the EIB.

The European Commission and the EIB Group have established a number of joint programmes (JASPERS, JEREMIE, JESSICA, JASMINE, etc.) as well as programmes together with other public financing institutions. These usually have a shared governance structure.

