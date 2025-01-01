Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
European Committee of the Regions

European Union

The relations between the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), the EU's Assembly of Regional and Local Representatives, and the European Investment Bank have intensified in recent years. EIB representatives take part in CoR's activities throughout the year, especially regarding investment, infrastructure, urban and regional development.

The close cooperation between the CoR and the EIB helps Europe's local and regional authorities to mobilise the EIB expertise to address investment needs, ultimately delivering high-quality EU-backed projects that benefit citizens and businesses alike.

Make the most of EU resources for your region or city

From social housing to education and from small businesses to post-disaster recovery, this is how the EU bank can help.

Committee of the Regions

