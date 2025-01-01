European Union

The relations between the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), the EU's Assembly of Regional and Local Representatives, and the European Investment Bank have intensified in recent years. EIB representatives take part in CoR's activities throughout the year, especially regarding investment, infrastructure, urban and regional development.

The close cooperation between the CoR and the EIB helps Europe's local and regional authorities to mobilise the EIB expertise to address investment needs, ultimately delivering high-quality EU-backed projects that benefit citizens and businesses alike.