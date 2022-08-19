Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE

Un projet de dessalement et de pipeline pour fournir de l’eau à la Jordanie

Un pays est confronté à une « pénurie d’eau » lorsqu’il dispose de moins de 500 m³ d’eau par personne et par an et la Jordanie en compte moins de 100 m³. Le projet de dessalement et de transport de l’eau entre Aqaba et Amman vise à remédier à ce problème en fournissant à la capitale jordanienne de l’eau dessalée provenant de la mer Rouge.

Statut
Première signature
Signé
24/07/2025
Montant
EUR 427 000 000
Pays
Jordanie
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Plus d'info

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
427 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Jordanie : 427 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 427 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/07/2025 : 30 000 000 €
14/10/2024 : 47 000 000 €
28/11/2023 : 50 000 000 €
3/12/2023 : 100 000 000 €
8/12/2022 : 200 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 47 000 000 € fourni par COMMISSION EUROPEENNE ,a 50 000 000 € Investment Grants fourni par COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Fiche technique
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Fiche récapitulative
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
La Jordanie et la BEI signent un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR pour le projet de dessalement et d’adduction d’eau entre Aqaba et Amman
Une porte vers la coopération

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 avril 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 08/12/2022
20190712
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
MINISTRY OF WATER AND IRRIGATION - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN,SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 641 million (EUR 636 million)
USD 2700 million (EUR 2682 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The primary objective of the project is to provide 300 million cubic metres (MCM) of potable water to Amman and other governorates in Jordan and, possibly, to areas along the project pipelines route. The water will come from a seawater reverse osmosis plant south of Aqaba and will be conveyed to Amman via a new, approximately 420 km long water conveyor that would run for most of its part parallel to the existing Disi Conveyor.

Jordan has one of the lowest levels of water availability per capita in the world, which is anticipated to decline even more over the next years. This is due to an increase in population (expected to increase by 2047 from the current estimated 10 million to 18 million inhabitants) and the consequences of climate change in the country. In that context, the AAWDCP is expected to contribute to the following objectives: (i) increase the resilience of the water supply by substantially increasing water production by providing up to additional 300 million cubic metres of water per year to Amman; (ii) adapt to and potentially mitigate the impacts of climate change; and (iii) create jobs both during construction and operation. The project is a high priority for the Government of Jordan and supports the EU and EIB objectives in the country. Specifically it is in line with: - National priorities, in particular the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, which identifies projects that contribute to a resilient water sector as a key priority for concessional financing. - EU policy objectives, as the project is included among the flagship initiatives identified in the EU Joint Communication on Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, published in February 2021. - The EIB's objectives under the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI), specifically the development of social and economic infrastructure, as well as the Bank's Water Sector Lending Orientation, Adaptation Plan and Climate Bank Roadmap. - Sustainable Development Goal #6, which calls for ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, and #11 (make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable).

Additionality and Impact

The AAWDCP is the largest water generation scheme to be implemented in the history of Jordan. It will generate from the outset 300 MCM per year of water and will be implemented through a build-operate[1]transfer (BOT) scheme. The project will close a supply-demand gap that is growing over time as a result of climate change. The project thus contributes significantly to the objectives of Jordan's National Water Strategy, the EU Joint Communication on Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, and the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and Adaptation Plan. The benefits of the project include increased availability of water for domestic, municipal and industrial uses. The project also helps mitigate market failures by financing critical water supply infrastructure that generates positive externalities, mainly (i) security of supply in a wider geographic context with very scarce water resources, allowing for stable and prosperous social and economic livelihoods and (ii) environmental benefits by relieving further over-exploitation of groundwater resources. EIB's financial and non-financial contribution to the project is excellent. The Bank, alongside numerous development partners, is providing a substantial and favourable financing package, consisting of sovereign lending, project finance, and the management of an investment grant from the EU. In addition, the Bank has been involved from the very beginning of the project and provided technical expertise in the origination and structuring of the project, primarily through the ESIA, which establishes environmental and social standards in line with international best practices and which was funded and managed by EIB.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

A full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been completed with funding from the EIB and in line with international best practices and EIB environmental and social standards. The ESIA has also been approved by the relevant Jordanian authorities.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Fiche récapitulative
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Fiche technique
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
La Jordanie et la BEI signent un prêt de 200 millions d'EUR pour le projet de dessalement et d'adduction d'eau entre Aqaba et Amman

Fiche récapitulative
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Fiche technique
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
La Jordanie et la BEI signent un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR pour le projet de dessalement et d’adduction d’eau entre Aqaba et Amman
Une porte vers la coopération

La Jordanie et la BEI signent un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR pour le projet de dessalement et d’adduction d’eau entre Aqaba et Amman
Une porte vers la coopération
Fiche technique
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Fiche récapitulative
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

Approvisionnement responsable en eau depuis la mer Rouge jusqu’à Amman

Pourquoi

  • Les changements climatiques ont entraîné une réduction significative des précipitations en Jordanie
  • Au cours des dix dernières années, la population a augmenté rapidement dans le pays, passant de 7 millions en 2011 à 11 millions en 2022, principalement du fait des réfugiés.
  • L’eau n’arrive pas à destination en raison de fuites, de vols ou d’autres motifs

Comment

  • L’eau sera prélevée dans la mer Rouge
  • Elle sera dessalée, pompée et acheminée 420 kilomètres au nord jusqu’à Amman, la capitale, et ses environs
  • L’eau de mer sera récupérée sans détruire la vie marine. Aucun produit chimique utilisé dans le processus de dessalement ne sera rejeté dans la mer
  • Le projet fournira 300 millions de mètres cubes d’eau chaque année, ce qui équivaut à la consommation d’environ 4 millions de personnes

Secteurs et pays

Jordanie

Impact

Une source d’eau fiable pour le nord de la Jordanie

  • Le projet fournira 300 millions de mètres cubes d’eau chaque année, ce qui équivaut à la consommation d’environ 4 millions de personnes
  • L’alimentation de la station et le pompage de l’eau se feront en utilisant l’énergie solaire
  • Des parcs photovoltaïques seront installés sans endommager les réserves naturelles ni perturber la migration des 500 millions d’oiseaux qui traversent chaque année la Jordanie
Ce projet est vraiment porteur de transformation pour la population jordanienne
Souad Farsi

Représentante de la BEI en Jordanie

REGARDER LA VIDÉO

3:26

custom-preview

Récit

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales

Le consultant engagé pour effectuer l’évaluation a dû louer des bateaux et embaucher des plongeurs ainsi que réaliser des enquêtes pendant plusieurs saisons
Harald Schölzel

Expert en chef dans le domaine de l’eau au sein de la division Sécurité et résilience de l’eau de la BEI

Shutterstock

Beaucoup de Jordaniens ne bénéficient pas d’un accès régulier à l’eau ; ils gardent des réservoirs sur leur toit pour faire face aux pénuries de l’approvisionnement principal. Le projet de dessalement et de transport de l’eau entre Aqaba et Amman remédiera à cette situation d’ici la fin de 2028. L’eau de la mer Rouge sera prélevée dans le golfe d’Aqaba au sud, puis dessalée et acheminée à 420 kilomètres au nord, jusqu’à Amman et ses environs, fournissant 300 millions de mètres cubes d’eau par an, ce qui équivaut aux besoins d’environ 4 millions de personnes.

Limitation de l’impact environnemental

Le dessalement de l’eau et son transport d’un bout à l’autre du pays constituent un défi environnemental. L’eau de mer sera aspirée en profondeur, à une faible vitesse et sur une grande surface de façon à n’endommager aucune vie marine. Une station de traitement des eaux usées sera intégrée à l’usine de dessalement afin de s’assurer qu’aucun produit chimique ne soit rejeté dans la mer. Le projet sera alimenté à l’énergie solaire. Des parcs photovoltaïques seront installés sans endommager les réserves naturelles ni perturber la migration des 500 millions d’oiseaux qui traversent chaque année la Jordanie.

En tant que banque du climat, nous avons discuté, avec les pouvoirs publics, des meilleures solutions à mettre en œuvre pour l’approvisionnement en électricité du projet, étant donné que la Jordanie dispose de vastes ressources en énergies renouvelables, en particulier solaires.
Alexander Abdel Gawad

Chargé de prêts pour BEI Monde, la branche de la Banque dédiée au développement

Financement du projet de dessalement et de transport de l’eau entre Aqaba et Amman

©S B/Unsplash

La Banque européenne d’investissement a rapidement pris part à ce projet. La Jordanie avait commencé à planifier une nouvelle usine de dessalement et, en 2019, elle a demandé à la banque de l’UE de réaliser une évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales afin de l’aider à définir des solutions à la pénurie d’eau qui soient durables sur le plan environnemental et qui relèvent des meilleures pratiques sur le long terme. Le coût du projet a été estimé à environ 2,7 milliards d’euros ; il devrait créer 4 000 emplois pendant la phase de construction. Les autorités jordaniennes espèrent approvisionner la région d’Amman en eau dessalée avant la fin de 2028.

Chaque mètre cube d’eau dessalée n’émettra que 3,2 kg de CO2

Sur le même sujet

19 août 2022

Solutions pour les infrastructures : pas une goutte d’eaux usées à perdre

Les eaux usées ne sont pas un problème. Elles sont une source précieuse et durable d’eau, d’énergie et de nutriments. Toutefois, dans plus de 80 % des cas, elles sont perdues. Il est nécessaire de revoir le mode de traitement de ces eaux usées et de faire de leur valorisation une priorité.
Infrastructures Eau Assainissement Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Économie circulaire Allemagne Israël Belgique Singapour Namibie Union européenne Voisinage méridional Afrique subsaharienne Agriculture et bioéconomie Climat et environnement Énergie
12 juin 2020

Solutions pour le développement : la créativité au service de l’assainissement

En Afrique, chaque projet représente un puzzle unique pour les ingénieurs hydrauliques. Voici quelques solutions créatives de développement conçues pour répondre aux besoins en eau de l’Afrique et bâtir son indépendance à long terme.
Infrastructures Eau Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Solutions de développement Ouganda Tanzanie Afrique subsaharienne Infrastructure Développement - international Climat et environnement
Fiche technique
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Fiche récapitulative
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
La Jordanie et la BEI signent un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR pour le projet de dessalement et d’adduction d’eau entre Aqaba et Amman
Une porte vers la coopération

28 juillet 2025

Le Groupe BEI ouvre un bureau dédié à la Belgique pour soutenir les investissements stratégiques dans l’économie du pays

Le Groupe Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) a ouvert un bureau dédié à la Belgique, pour soutenir le financement stratégique et la croissance durable dans le pays, et stimuler ainsi le potentiel de l’écosystème animé, dynamique et hautement innovant des entreprises belges. La nouvelle structure sera hébergée dans les locaux de la représentation permanente européenne du Groupe à Bruxelles. Elle sera dirigée par Torsten Brand, qui possède la double nationalité belge et allemande, et qui travaille pour la BEI depuis dix ans. La décision du Groupe BEI, basé à Luxembourg et qui comprend également le Fonds européen d’investissement (FEI), met en évidence sa détermination à soutenir l’économie belge et à intensifier son engagement auprès des entreprises et du secteur public du pays.

Belgique Union européenne
24 juillet 2025

Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
21 juillet 2025

Où vivrons-nous ? Le besoin urgent de logements abordables en Estonie

La BEI aide l’Estonie à fournir des logements aux familles, aux travailleurs et aux autres groupes de la population.

Aménagement urbain Entretiens Changements climatiques Climat Efficacité énergétique Des logements abordables et durables Estonie Union européenne Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales Des logements abordables et durables Énergie

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

