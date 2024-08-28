Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 650,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 650,000,000
Energy : € 650,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/07/2025 : € 250,000,000
18/11/2024 : € 400,000,000
Summary sheet
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Mangos
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ocaña
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar I
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Sol Morón
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II - Documento de Síntesis
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I - Documento de Síntesis
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar III
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica La Romera
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar II
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Las Encarnaciones
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Estudio Acústico
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Informe preliminar de suelos contaminados
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Resumen de las indicaciones del Anexo V del Decreto 356/2010, a efectos del trámite de información pública
Spain: EIB and Naturgy agree a €1 bn loan to invest in solar energy and onshore wind projects

Summary sheet

Release date
23 April 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2024
20240140
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 2058 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the implementation and operation of a portfolio of solar PV plants, onshore wind farms and, to a lesser extent, battery storage technology with an aggregate capacity of ca. 2.3 GW. This includes both greenfield stand-alone renewable energy plants as well as the repowering and hybridization of existing renewable energy plants. The schemes are located in various regions in Spain.

The aim is to contribute to reach the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely helping to decarbonise electricity production in the EU by decreasing the reliance on fossil fuels. Hence, the project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. Most of the Spanish regions where the preliminary portfolio of plants will be developed are classified as EIB Cohesion Priority Regions. Should plants in the project be located in such regions, then parts of the project would also be eligible under Article 309 point (a) "projects for developing less-developed regions".

Additionality and Impact

This framework loan (FL) increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and includes battery storage technology (stand-alone and hybridization of existing solar PV and onshore wind), which enhances the integration of intermittent renewable energy generation into the grid and reduce power grid curtailment. The FL will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation) and the security of supply.


The FL contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Spain and the REPowerEU Action Plan. The financing of this Project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action. 


The individual schemes will rely on revenues from (i) the spot market and (ii) PPAs, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition. In terms of results, the schemes are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project will generate a positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Spain. On project quality, the schemes are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the Promoter.


Overall, the financing through the EIB will strengthen the Promoter's capability to increase its capacity of renewable energy, complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the Borrower. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the )environmental impact assessment (EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Battery energy storage systems do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive. New overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under Annex I due to their technical characteristics, are expected to be subject to an EIA. The promoter will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the promoter will have to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
28 August 2024
18 November 2024
Summary sheet
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Spain: EIB and Naturgy agree a €1 bn loan to invest in solar energy and onshore wind projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Mangos
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227565765
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ocaña
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227570228
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar I
Publication Date
21 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227561641
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Publication Date
11 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213096812
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Sol Morón
Publication Date
21 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227563559
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II - Documento de Síntesis
Publication Date
21 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237218279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239156472
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I - Documento de Síntesis
Publication Date
21 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237221701
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar III
Publication Date
21 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227554662
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica La Romera
Publication Date
21 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227542447
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239127728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar II
Publication Date
21 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227572810
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Las Encarnaciones
Publication Date
21 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227563050
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Estudio Acústico
Publication Date
3 Jan 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237226329
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Informe preliminar de suelos contaminados
Publication Date
3 Jan 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237207682
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas
Publication Date
3 Jan 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237216486
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Publication Date
3 Jan 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237211633
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Publication Date
3 Jan 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237214623
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Resumen de las indicaciones del Anexo V del Decreto 356/2010, a efectos del trámite de información pública
Publication Date
3 Jan 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237226543
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
News & Stories

