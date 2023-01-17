ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY

The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of developments in the fields of compressors, air treatment systems, vacuum solutions, industrial power tools and assembly systems, machine vision, and power and flow solutions. These RDI activities generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.





The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal, "Research, Innovation and Digital" sub-objective.





The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access and higher cost of financing because of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to, and intensified by, the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, leading to high screening and monitoring costs). The current project would further strengthen the promoter's capacity for its long-term oriented innovations in relevant technologies for sustainability.





The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's flexible features will improve the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the Bank's significant support to the promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets. Hence, facilitating access for further potential financing needs.