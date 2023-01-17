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ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 475,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 9,500,000
Italy : € 14,261,400
Czechia : € 19,006,650
Germany : € 37,987,650
Sweden : € 185,244,300
Belgium : € 209,000,000
Industry : € 475,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/01/2023 : € 9,500,000
30/01/2023 : € 14,261,400
30/01/2023 : € 19,006,650
30/01/2023 : € 37,987,650
30/01/2023 : € 185,244,300
30/01/2023 : € 209,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY
Related press
Belgium/Sweden: EIB supports research, development, and innovation with €475 million loan to Atlas Copco

Summary sheet

Release date
17 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/01/2023
20220694
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY
ATLAS COPCO AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 475 million
EUR 974 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes a selection of the EU-based Promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) within the (i) Compressors Technique, (ii) Industrial Technique and (iii) Vacuum Technique business areas over the period 2023-26.

The project aims at developing enhanced and sustainable product solutions, which allow users to increase the levels of productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics as well as to reduce the environmental impact of their production processes.

Additionality and Impact

The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of developments in the fields of compressors, air treatment systems, vacuum solutions, industrial power tools and assembly systems, machine vision, and power and flow solutions. These RDI activities generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.


The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal, "Research, Innovation and Digital" sub-objective.


The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access and higher cost of financing because of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to, and intensified by, the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, leading to high screening and monitoring costs). The current project would further strengthen the promoter's capacity for its long-term oriented innovations in relevant technologies for sustainability.


The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's flexible features will improve the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the Bank's significant support to the promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets. Hence, facilitating access for further potential financing needs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consist of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY
Other links
Related press
Belgium/Sweden: EIB supports research, development, and innovation with €475 million loan to Atlas Copco

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY
Publication Date
27 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160388803
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220694
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Czechia
France
Germany
Italy
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY
Data sheet
ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY
Related press
Belgium/Sweden: EIB supports research, development, and innovation with €475 million loan to Atlas Copco

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium/Sweden: EIB supports research, development, and innovation with €475 million loan to Atlas Copco
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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