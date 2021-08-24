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TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 330,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 330,000,000
Transport : € 330,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2021 : € 330,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen

Summary sheet

Release date
24 August 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2021
20210003
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
LANDESANSTALT SCHIENENFAHRZEUGE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 330 million
EUR 667 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Purchase of tram-trains in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

The project concerns the purchase of an estimated 135 new tram-train vehicles for the existing regional rail services around the city of Karlsruhe, and for the new regional rail services in the Neckar-Alb region, which include the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen. The project will contribute to improving the quality of public transport service in terms of comfort and reliability and will uphold and increase the attractiveness of public transport in the two metropolitan areas, thus contributing to a reduction of reliance on private cars and their negative impact on the environment and congestion. The project will thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will replace life expired rolling stock on the Albtal-Verkehrsgesellschaft (AVG) network and will increase capacity on the Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb network (both networks located in Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The Project is expected to contribute to modal shift from road to rail (or at least maintain rail modal share). This will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, traffic congestion, road accidents, air pollution and noise levels, operating and maintenance costs. The Project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.


The Bank's loans have been a cornerstone of the borrower's multi-billion investment programme into regional rolling stock ever since its establishment, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's financeability and affordability and attracting third-party financing. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods as well as to drawdowns, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the Project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock, which is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops, depots or other associated infrastructure) and arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
Publication Date
28 Oct 2021
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142253657
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210003
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
Publication Date
2 Nov 2021
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142246797
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210003
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
Publication Date
28 Oct 2021
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142253240
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210003
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Publication Date
3 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139082935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210003
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
Publication Date
2 Nov 2021
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142253761
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210003
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
Publication Date
28 Oct 2021
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142246170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210003
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen
Publication Date
28 Oct 2021
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142253164
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210003
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen
Other links
Summary sheet
TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Data sheet
TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Photogallery

Tramtrains Baden-Wuerttemberg
Tramtrains Baden-Wuerttemberg
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications