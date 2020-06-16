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ICICLE WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 65,000,000
Energy : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2020 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Relatório Síntese
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Substação 60/220 kV
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Memória Descritiva e Justificativa – Linha a 60kV PE Tocha II
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICICLE WIND FARM
Related public register
31/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo Não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico do Sincelo
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linha Sincelo – Chafariz, a 220 kv Projeto de Licenciamento - Anexos à Memória Descritiva
Related public register
06/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Relatórios Téchnicos (Anexos)
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo não Técnico
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Sub-Parque Eólico de Galo-Rainha
Related public register
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta de Condicionantes
Related public register
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo-Chafariz (LN0582-F1)
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II - Relatório Téchnico - Eólico do Sincelo
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico da Tocha II - Projeto
Related public register
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo - Chafariz (LN0584-F2)
Related public register
06/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II - Anexos - Eólico do Sincelo
Related public register
06/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II – Peças Desenhadas - Eólico do Sincelo
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linhas Aéreas, a 60kv, de Ligação dos Sub-Parques Eólicos de Argomilmouro e de Galo Rainha à Subestação 60/220kv do Sincelo - Anexos à Memória Descritiva
Related public register
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Aérea
Related public register
31/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo Não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha ii
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Sub-Parque Eólico de Argomil - Mouro
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linha Sincelo – Chafariz, a 220 kv Projeto de Licenciamento - Memória Descritiva
Related public register
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo - Chafariz (LN0582-F3)
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linhas Aéreas, a 60kv, Entre as Subestações dos Sub-Parques Eólicos de Argomil-Mouro e Galo-Rainha à Subestação 60/220kv do Sincelo - Memória Descritiva e Justificativa
Related public register
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo-Chafariz (LN0582-F2)
Related public register
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo - Chafariz (LN0584-F1)
Related EFSI register
15/01/2021 - ICICLE WIND FARM
Related press
Portugal: EIB and BPI provide EDP Renováveis with €112 million to construct and operate two wind farms with a total capacity of 125 MW

Summary sheet

Release date
16 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2020
20200037
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICICLE WIND FARM
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 127 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of 2 new, medium sized wind farms located in the north and the west of Portugal with a total capacity of 125 MW.

The project will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. It will also further contribute the EIB's lending priority policy on social cohesion, renewable energy and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Windfarms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the EU Member States has to determine whether a project is subject to an assessment based on defined criteria. According to national legislation, windfarms exceeding certain criteria are subject to a mandatory EIA. This was the case for both windfarms. The environmental studies for the EIA process were undertaken and the competent authorities have granted approval containing requirements to mitigate environmental impacts accordingly. Residual impacts were classified of limited significance.

The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures applied. Equipment and works were purchased through multi contracts – such as one for supply and installation of turbines, others for infrastructure works (Balance of Plant), electrical works, etc.

Related documents
06/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Relatório Síntese
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Substação 60/220 kV
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Memória Descritiva e Justificativa – Linha a 60kV PE Tocha II
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICICLE WIND FARM
31/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo Não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico do Sincelo
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linha Sincelo – Chafariz, a 220 kv Projeto de Licenciamento - Anexos à Memória Descritiva
06/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Relatórios Téchnicos (Anexos)
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo não Técnico
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Sub-Parque Eólico de Galo-Rainha
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta de Condicionantes
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo-Chafariz (LN0582-F1)
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II - Relatório Téchnico - Eólico do Sincelo
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico da Tocha II - Projeto
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo - Chafariz (LN0584-F2)
06/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II - Anexos - Eólico do Sincelo
06/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II – Peças Desenhadas - Eólico do Sincelo
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linhas Aéreas, a 60kv, de Ligação dos Sub-Parques Eólicos de Argomilmouro e de Galo Rainha à Subestação 60/220kv do Sincelo - Anexos à Memória Descritiva
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Aérea
31/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo Não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha ii
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Sub-Parque Eólico de Argomil - Mouro
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linha Sincelo – Chafariz, a 220 kv Projeto de Licenciamento - Memória Descritiva
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo - Chafariz (LN0582-F3)
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linhas Aéreas, a 60kv, Entre as Subestações dos Sub-Parques Eólicos de Argomil-Mouro e Galo-Rainha à Subestação 60/220kv do Sincelo - Memória Descritiva e Justificativa
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo-Chafariz (LN0582-F2)
09/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo - Chafariz (LN0584-F1)
15/01/2021 - ICICLE WIND FARM
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB and BPI provide EDP Renováveis with €112 million to construct and operate two wind farms with a total capacity of 125 MW

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Relatório Síntese
Publication Date
6 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134744462
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Substação 60/220 kV
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134740978
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Memória Descritiva e Justificativa – Linha a 60kV PE Tocha II
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134740987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICICLE WIND FARM
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133463904
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo Não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico do Sincelo
Publication Date
31 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133067427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linha Sincelo – Chafariz, a 220 kv Projeto de Licenciamento - Anexos à Memória Descritiva
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134742474
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Relatórios Téchnicos (Anexos)
Publication Date
6 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134742364
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo não Técnico
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134744461
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Sub-Parque Eólico de Galo-Rainha
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134743396
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta de Condicionantes
Publication Date
9 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134743095
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo-Chafariz (LN0582-F1)
Publication Date
9 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134742178
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II - Relatório Téchnico - Eólico do Sincelo
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134740071
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico da Tocha II - Projeto
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134744681
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo - Chafariz (LN0584-F2)
Publication Date
9 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134746765
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II - Anexos - Eólico do Sincelo
Publication Date
6 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134744477
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II – Peças Desenhadas - Eólico do Sincelo
Publication Date
6 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134744678
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linhas Aéreas, a 60kv, de Ligação dos Sub-Parques Eólicos de Argomilmouro e de Galo Rainha à Subestação 60/220kv do Sincelo - Anexos à Memória Descritiva
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134743397
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Aérea
Publication Date
9 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134740060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo Não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha ii
Publication Date
31 Oct 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134658440
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Sub-Parque Eólico de Argomil - Mouro
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134742365
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico da Tocha II
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134743277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linha Sincelo – Chafariz, a 220 kv Projeto de Licenciamento - Memória Descritiva
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134743510
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo - Chafariz (LN0582-F3)
Publication Date
9 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134743267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Linhas Aéreas, a 60kv, Entre as Subestações dos Sub-Parques Eólicos de Argomil-Mouro e Galo-Rainha à Subestação 60/220kv do Sincelo - Memória Descritiva e Justificativa
Publication Date
7 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134744183
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo-Chafariz (LN0582-F2)
Publication Date
9 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134742368
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Planta Geral - Linha Sincelo - Chafariz (LN0584-F1)
Publication Date
9 Nov 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134742855
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ICICLE WIND FARM
Publication Date
14 Jan 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
137370121
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200037
Last update
15 Jan 2021
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Relatório Síntese
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Parque Eólico do Sincelo – Substação 60/220 kV
Related public register
07/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Memória Descritiva e Justificativa – Linha a 60kV PE Tocha II
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICICLE WIND FARM
Related public register
31/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ICICLE WIND FARM - Resumo Não Técnico do Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Parque Eólico do Sincelo
Related public register
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Summary sheet
ICICLE WIND FARM
Data sheet
ICICLE WIND FARM
Related press
Portugal: EIB and BPI provide EDP Renováveis with €112 million to construct and operate two wind farms with a total capacity of 125 MW

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Portugal: EIB and BPI provide EDP Renováveis with €112 million to construct and operate two wind farms with a total capacity of 125 MW
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Photogallery

Portugal: EIB and BPI provide EDP Renováveis with €112 million to construct and operate two wind farms with a total capacity of 125 MW
ICICLE Wind Farm
©EDPR

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