ICICLE Wind Farm

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction and operation of 2 new, medium sized wind farms located in the north and the west of Portugal with a total capacity of 125 MW.
The project will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. It will also further contribute the EIB's lending priority policy on social cohesion, renewable energy and climate action.
Windfarms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the EU Member States has to determine whether a project is subject to an assessment based on defined criteria. According to national legislation, windfarms exceeding certain criteria are subject to a mandatory EIA. This was the case for both windfarms. The environmental studies for the EIA process were undertaken and the competent authorities have granted approval containing requirements to mitigate environmental impacts accordingly. Residual impacts were classified of limited significance.
The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures applied. Equipment and works were purchased through multi contracts – such as one for supply and installation of turbines, others for infrastructure works (Balance of Plant), electrical works, etc.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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