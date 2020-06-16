ICICLE Wind Farm

Windfarms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the EU Member States has to determine whether a project is subject to an assessment based on defined criteria. According to national legislation, windfarms exceeding certain criteria are subject to a mandatory EIA. This was the case for both windfarms. The environmental studies for the EIA process were undertaken and the competent authorities have granted approval containing requirements to mitigate environmental impacts accordingly. Residual impacts were classified of limited significance.