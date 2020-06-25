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ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 100,000,000
Health : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Related press
Netherlands: €100 million loan for Zuyderland Group from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2021
20200008
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
STICHTING ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to reorganise and rationalise the service delivery of Zuyderland hospital group in the Limburg region. Following the merger of two hospitals and healthcare providers, the investments are aiming to modernise and consolidate the services between the two sites as well as extending and improving facilities for long-term care, assisted living and home care for patients with chronic diseases.

The project supports the promoter's healthcare investment strategy, specifically the first phase of this large investment period. This concerns the re-distribution and consolidation of acute medical services between the two hospitals sites as well as an extensive real-estate investment program to provide more and better facilities to patients with long-term care needs, especially dementia care and elderly care needs. The infrastructure to be build or renovate comprises care centres, hospices and houses for assisted living.

Additionality and Impact

The purpose of the project is to reorganize and rationalize the service delivery of Zuyderland hospital group in the Limburg region. This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of hospitals and other healthcare facilities and the large health externalities they generate. The project generates benefits through the provision of improved hospital, outpatient care and long-term care services and the reduction of energy consumption. By providing integrated and efficient healthcare services of higher quality, the project aims to respond to the changing needs of an ageing population, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, and to developments in healthcare practices. The operation will ensure that Zuyderland has sufficient financial resources for the timely implementation of the project; it will allow the promoter to spread out its investments and ensure that the tenor of the loan aligns with the economic life of the asset being financed.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals and Long-term care facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and the Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the buildings included in the project and any specific targets in respect to the improvement of the energy performance of the promoter's building estate will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: €100 million loan for Zuyderland Group from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Publication Date
18 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137949319
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200008
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Other links
Summary sheet
ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Data sheet
ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Related press
Netherlands: €100 million loan for Zuyderland Group from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: €100 million loan for Zuyderland Group from EIB
Other links
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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