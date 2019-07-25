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ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 466,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 466,000,000
Energy : € 466,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2020 : € 212,500,000
16/07/2021 : € 253,500,000
Other links
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related EFSI register
28/01/2021 - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related story
Financing a green transition for all

Summary sheet

Release date
7 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2020
20190725
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
ENGIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 466 million
EUR 622 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the rehabilitation of the district heating and cooling networks in various cities in France, including the optimisation of heat/cooling generation facilities to be implemented over the period 2020-2024.

The project will include biomass incinerators, geothermal plants and the refurbishment of heat distribution pipes as well as the extension of pipeline networks to new customers and new areas/cities. The sub-projects are located in various cities of France and consist of optimization/extension of mainly heating networks connected to biomass cogeneration or geothermal plants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The district heating/cooling networks provide reliable, convenient and efficient heating/cooling to consumers and keep air pollution emissions related to the production of heat out of living areas. They are also well adapted to utilizing low cost heat from co-generation plants at present and waste-to-energy facilities as well as renewable energy from biomass and geothermal resources in the future. Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environemental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC amending Directive 2011/92/EC on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required using the criteria defined in Annex III of the Directive. The compliance with relevant EU Directives (including Habitats Directive) will be assessed during the EIB due diligence process.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
28/01/2021 - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
Publication Date
17 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131211989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190725
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
Publication Date
17 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131205689
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190725
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130328695
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190725
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248995492
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190725
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Publication Date
27 Jan 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
137746380
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190725
Last update
28 Jan 2021
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related EFSI register
28/01/2021 - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Data sheet
ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related story
Financing a green transition for all

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Financing a green transition for all
Other links
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact de réseau de chaleur géothermique
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS - Etude d'impact globale du projet
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS
Related EFSI register
28/01/2021 - ENGIE SOLUTIONS DHC NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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