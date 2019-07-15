BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project will finance the construction and operation of two offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 752MW in the Dutch part of the North Sea.
The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the EIB energy-sector lending related to the transversal objective of financing renewable energy sources and climate action.
By virtue of its technical characteristics the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), where the national authorities have to decide whether an EIA is needed. In this case a full environmental impact assessment was commissioned by the Ministries of Economic Affairs and of Infrastructure and the Environment. Details of the authorisation process and its compliance with the relevant EU directives, as applicable, will also be assessed during appraisal.
Given that the concession is awarded following a due public procurement process in line with Directives 2014/23/EU and 2014/25/EU, the promoter is not enjoying special and exclusive rights. The bank will verify at appraisal whether the promoter is subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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