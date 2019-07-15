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BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/09/2021 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 2
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 3
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 1
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Related press
Netherlands: EIB backs Ørsted with €500 million loan agreement, boosts green energy

Summary sheet

Release date
17 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/09/2021
20190715
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
OERSTED A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1491 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction and operation of two offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 752MW in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the EIB energy-sector lending related to the transversal objective of financing renewable energy sources and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), where the national authorities have to decide whether an EIA is needed. In this case a full environmental impact assessment was commissioned by the Ministries of Economic Affairs and of Infrastructure and the Environment. Details of the authorisation process and its compliance with the relevant EU directives, as applicable, will also be assessed during appraisal.

Given that the concession is awarded following a due public procurement process in line with Directives 2014/23/EU and 2014/25/EU, the promoter is not enjoying special and exclusive rights. The bank will verify at appraisal whether the promoter is subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 2
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 3
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 1
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB backs Ørsted with €500 million loan agreement, boosts green energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 2
Publication Date
17 Jun 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130718833
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190715
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 3
Publication Date
17 Jun 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130730029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190715
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 1
Publication Date
17 Jun 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130730129
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190715
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129055604
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190715
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165082120
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190715
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 2
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 3
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 1
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Other links
Summary sheet
BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Data sheet
BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Related press
Netherlands: EIB backs Ørsted with €500 million loan agreement, boosts green energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB backs Ørsted with €500 million loan agreement, boosts green energy
Other links
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 2
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 3
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM - Milieueffectrapport (MER) - Addendum part 1
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BORSSELE 1 AND 2 OFFSHORE WIND FARM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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