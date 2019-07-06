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KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 300,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2023 : € 50,000,000
12/12/2023 : € 50,000,000
11/02/2021 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Related public register
12/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - YMPÄRISTÖVAIKUTUSTEN ARVIOINTIOHJELMA
Related public register
15/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Related story
Wood beats fossil fuel to a pulp

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/02/2021
20190706
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
METSA FIBRE OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 604 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The projects consists of investments in the energy island and environmental protection measures of a larger project aiming at upgrading an existing pulp mill at the Promoter's site operational in Kemi, Finland.

The project aims at developing a modern pulp mill for the manufacturing of renewable pulp, through highly efficient production capacity, using sustainable feedstock.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during the appraisal. An environmental impact assessment will be carried out and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.

Related documents
08/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
12/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - YMPÄRISTÖVAIKUTUSTEN ARVIOINTIOHJELMA
15/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Publication Date
8 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125872363
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190706
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - YMPÄRISTÖVAIKUTUSTEN ARVIOINTIOHJELMA
Publication Date
12 Oct 2023
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131840606
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190706
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
15 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179925840
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190706
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238333266
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190706
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Related public register
12/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - YMPÄRISTÖVAIKUTUSTEN ARVIOINTIOHJELMA
Related public register
15/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Other links
Summary sheet
KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Data sheet
KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Related story
Wood beats fossil fuel to a pulp

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Wood beats fossil fuel to a pulp
Other links
Related public register
08/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL
Related public register
12/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - YMPÄRISTÖVAIKUTUSTEN ARVIOINTIOHJELMA
Related public register
15/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMI BIOPRODUCT MILL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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