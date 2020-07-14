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WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/03/2021 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Related EFSI register
22/12/2020 - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Related story
Silicon Valley on the Isar
Related story
‘The purpose behind it all’

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/03/2021
20180365
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
LFA FOERDERBANK BAYERN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 165 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Risk finance participation in the German Venture Capital (VC) Fund Wachstumsfonds Bayern 2, which is backed by the Bavarian Regional Promotional Bank LfA. The VC-Fund undertakes investments in life science and technology companies alongside private co-investors.

The project objective is to strengthen the capital base and to provide capital for companies in the growth phase.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that the investments carried out by the portfolio companies comply with the EU acquis in the field of environment, the Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the portfolio companies in which the Fund invests comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The Fund Manager will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
22/12/2020 - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131150286
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180365
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Publication Date
21 Dec 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
136182136
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180365
Last update
22 Dec 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Related EFSI register
22/12/2020 - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Other links
Summary sheet
WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Data sheet
WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Related story
Silicon Valley on the Isar
Related story
‘The purpose behind it all’

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Silicon Valley on the Isar
Related story
‘The purpose behind it all’
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2
Related EFSI register
22/12/2020 - WACHSTUMSFONDS BAYERN 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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