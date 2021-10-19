© OroraTech Thomas Gübler

“Many companies and investors think you have lower profits when you do something good to counter climate change,” says Grübler, who is now 30 and chief executive of OroraTech. “This is not true. You can build a company to have more profit when you do something beneficial for the earth, instead of something bad.”

Innovative technologies like OroraTech’s are key to meeting the climate targets set by international bodies and to helping communities adapt to the effects of climate change. But it’s hard for successful start-up tech companies to raise the funds needed to complete their research and to expand their businesses—the so-called “growth” stage of a company’s life cycle. Thankfully for OroraTech and companies like it, the Bavarian state’s venture capital arm, Bayern Kapital, set up a €165 million fund to invest in growth companies.

“We hope to create big Bavarian companies that might even become big German or European companies with lots of jobs and impact on the GDP of Europe,” says Monika Steger, who manages Wachstumsfonds Bayern 2 at Bayern Kapital in Landshut. “There are all these big American technology companies. We hope to build companies like those in Bavaria, with enormous positive impact on the economy.”

Bayern Kapital has invested in more than 300 companies over 25 years in a broad range of industries, including software and life sciences. The current portfolio includes more than 80 companies. Its investment capital comes from the Bavarian state and, in the case of Wachstumsfonds Bayern 2, also from the European Investment Bank. It always finances companies together with private investors. Some of its investments have grown to become major companies, including Commercetools, a cloud commerce company that is now a “unicorn” (a privately held start-up with a value of more than $1 billion)

Bavaria venture capital fund to stem brain drain

Growth companies typically turn to venture capital investment. Venture capital is more freely available in the US and China than Europe, however. That can hinder the growth of European companies or result in their purchase by bigger companies from outside Europe. “Venture capital is growing in Germany,” says Frederic Klohe, a loan officer at the European Investment Bank. “But it’s not enough. So you get a brain drain.”

That’s why the European Investment Bank invested €50 million in Wachstumsfonds Bayern 2 in March 2021. It’s an unusual project for the EU bank, where equity investments are typically done through its small business subsidiary, the European Investment Fund. However, the Bank had done a similar €50 million deal in 2019 with Coparion, a public venture capital fund backed by Germany and its national promotional bank, KfW, and was able to repeat the feat in Bavaria thanks to the backing of the European Fund for Strategic Investments, which increases the risk the EIB can take due to a guarantee from the EU budget.

“This type of investment boosts the entrepreneurial spirit that is essential for a strong economy and which, in Germany, is lagging behind,” says Michael Raschke, who heads the EIB’s investment unit for German banks. “It’s a very good thing for us to support.”

The second Wachstumsfonds Bayern follows a previous fund of the same name that invested €70 million in 23 start-ups over five years, mobilising more than €350 million of private financing.