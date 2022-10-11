© Ananda Impact Ventures Florian Erber

In 2022, several of Ananda’s investments hit significant milestones. This selection illustrates the range of the fund’s interests and the kind of impact they have:

The European Investment Fund, in particular, is key to impact investing. Take Klim, for example. The EIF has invested in three different funds, including Ananda, that have backed the company at different stages of its development. (The European Investment Bank, too, made a separate investment in OroraTech through its support for a Bavarian state venture capital fund.)

“The EIF started to build the impact investment market very early,” says Erber. “It made our second fund really happen.”

Impact investment secures innovations for Europe

Impact investments also contribute to Europe’s global competitiveness by financing innovations that might otherwise have been forced to look to the US or Asia for funding, with implications for the continent’s security of supply. “Often European venture funds are too small to support the later growth stages and companies rely on bigger funds from the US or China coming in,” says the EIF’s Heyde. “One of our strategic objectives is to provide additional capital to help venture funds write larger cheques for scaling companies whose technologies have a positive impact on the climate or the environment.”

Since 2008, the European Investment Fund has invested €1.4 billion in impact investment funds, more than half of it over the last three years. This activity is expected to increase significantly over the coming years as the EIF is committed to making at least 25% of its annual investment related to the climate and environment.

With EU backing for startups, US and Asian venture capital firms don’t have it all their own way. One of Ananda’s investments, EcoG, started out five years ago in Detroit. But a year later, managers decided to build up the company in Munich. “EV charging infrastructure is one market where Europe is ahead by a factor of two or three,” says Jörg Heuer, EcoG’s founder and chief executive. “Europe struggled in the past with digitalization. Now we have a market where we are leading the US. It’s important to keep that leading position, so that we can succeed all around the world.”

