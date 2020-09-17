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TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2020 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related public register
23/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
23/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude acoustique
Related sub-project
MATERIEL ROULANT TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
EXTENSION LIGNE B TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
TELEO TOULOUSE TRANSPORT URBAINS

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2020
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 17/09/2020
20180087
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
SYNDICAT MIXTE DES TRANSPORTS EN COMMUN DE L'AGGLOMERATION TOULOUSAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 3500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financial support for the implementation of the Promoter's strategy on urban mobility for Greater Toulouse as outlined in its latest Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan ("Projet Mobilités 2020-2025-2030").

The investment plan objectives are in line with those of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and the amended Clean Vehicles Directive. The operation is therefore in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and the EIB's objectives on Climate Action and is eligible under Article 309 of the Treaty on the functioning of the EU point (c) common interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The infrastructure works (metro and tramway extensions) fall under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Works to improve the level of service of the bus lines may also fall under Annex II depending on their scope. Compliance with the EIA directive will be checked at allocation stage for those components. Manufacturing of rolling stock and the instalment of the associated charging infrastructure inside existing depots does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required for this type of scheme. However, the Bank's services will check at the appraisal of each sub-operation if the Seveso Directive (2012/18/EU) may be applicable, depending on the type of alternative fuel and its storage. In addition, for each sub-operation, the project's impacts in relation to the provisions of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and, when applicable, the project's compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed at allocation stage. Finally, in case of fleet renewals, the Bank's services will assess Promoters' arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
23/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000
20/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
23/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude acoustique
Related projects
Related sub-project
MATERIEL ROULANT TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
EXTENSION LIGNE B TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
TELEO TOULOUSE TRANSPORT URBAINS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Publication Date
19 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132198358
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180087
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000
Publication Date
23 Nov 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133462256
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180087
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Publication Date
20 Nov 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133458991
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180087
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude acoustique
Publication Date
23 Nov 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133460256
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180087
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related public register
23/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
23/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude acoustique
Other links
Summary sheet
TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Data sheet
TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
MATERIEL ROULANT TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
EXTENSION LIGNE B TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
TELEO TOULOUSE TRANSPORT URBAINS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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