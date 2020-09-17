TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Summary sheet
Financial support for the implementation of the Promoter's strategy on urban mobility for Greater Toulouse as outlined in its latest Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan ("Projet Mobilités 2020-2025-2030").
The investment plan objectives are in line with those of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and the amended Clean Vehicles Directive. The operation is therefore in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and the EIB's objectives on Climate Action and is eligible under Article 309 of the Treaty on the functioning of the EU point (c) common interest.
The infrastructure works (metro and tramway extensions) fall under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Works to improve the level of service of the bus lines may also fall under Annex II depending on their scope. Compliance with the EIA directive will be checked at allocation stage for those components. Manufacturing of rolling stock and the instalment of the associated charging infrastructure inside existing depots does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required for this type of scheme. However, the Bank's services will check at the appraisal of each sub-operation if the Seveso Directive (2012/18/EU) may be applicable, depending on the type of alternative fuel and its storage. In addition, for each sub-operation, the project's impacts in relation to the provisions of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and, when applicable, the project's compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed at allocation stage. Finally, in case of fleet renewals, the Bank's services will assess Promoters' arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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