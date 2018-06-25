DEVIALET (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project concerns the investment programme of an innovative consumer electronics provider to support its growth and successful global market positioning.
The proposed investment aims at supporting the promoter's strategy: (i) to develop innovative technologies to be applied to future consumer audio products; (ii) to develop new products to broaden the product portfolio in order to address new market segments; and (iii) to sustain the company's competitiveness in manufacturing its core products' components in-house. The proposed investments also aim also to support the expansion of the company's distribution network with its own stores. The investments are carried out mostly in the EU and predominantly in France.
The proposed investments concern research, development and innovation activities in consumer audio products, the manufacturing of prototypes and pre-series audio products, as well as related commercialisation activities for their global marketing and distribution. The project activities will be in large part carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Overall, the project's environmental impact can be expected to be very limited.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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