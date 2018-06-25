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DEVIALET (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2018 : € 10,000,000
27/07/2018 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVIALET (EGFF)
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVIALET (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2018
20170944
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEVIALET (EGFF)
DEVIALET SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 83 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investment programme of an innovative consumer electronics provider to support its growth and successful global market positioning.

The proposed investment aims at supporting the promoter's strategy: (i) to develop innovative technologies to be applied to future consumer audio products; (ii) to develop new products to broaden the product portfolio in order to address new market segments; and (iii) to sustain the company's competitiveness in manufacturing its core products' components in-house. The proposed investments also aim also to support the expansion of the company's distribution network with its own stores. The investments are carried out mostly in the EU and predominantly in France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed investments concern research, development and innovation activities in consumer audio products, the manufacturing of prototypes and pre-series audio products, as well as related commercialisation activities for their global marketing and distribution. The project activities will be in large part carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Overall, the project's environmental impact can be expected to be very limited.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVIALET (EGFF)
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVIALET (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVIALET (EGFF)
Publication Date
15 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84707188
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170944
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVIALET (EGFF)
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143621431
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170944
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVIALET (EGFF)
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVIALET (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
DEVIALET (EGFF)
Data sheet
DEVIALET (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications