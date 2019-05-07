VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN

Summary sheet
The Campi projects Aron Menczer/Aspang and Seestadt Aspern form two of nine schools under the BIENE programme developing new education facilities for young people aged 0 to 14 years. The Aron Menczer/Aspang campus will comprise a 14-group kindergarten, a 17-class full-time elementary school, and 11 classes for socially, emotionally and disadvantaged children, as well as for children with special needs. The school will also house therapy rooms, a standard gym, two gymnasiums and a music school. The Seestadt Aspern Nord school will occupy 18 300 square metres, and include a kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, rooms for special education, in addition to a youth center with sports areas.
The Vienna School public–private partnership (PPP) programme involves the construction of educational facilities by way of the Vienna "Campus " concept, implementing a modern, state-of-the-art pedagogical concept. The Campus approach foresees the integration of the spaces intended for kindergarten and primary school in order to create parallel and shared learning processes. The architectural design, alongside with the pedagogical framework, is aimed to the integration of pupils with special needs. The Vienna School PPP Campus Aron Menczer/Aspang and Seestadt Aspern Project concerns the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of two school buildings in the center and northeast of Vienna in Austria.
Educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project may be covered in Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the screening decision of the relevant authority and whether an EIA is required.
This project's procurement is the fifth procedure and covers the fifth and sixth schools using a PPP mechanism. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the individual projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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