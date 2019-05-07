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VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 47,257,339.39
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 47,257,339.39
Education : € 47,257,339.39
Signature date(s)
7/05/2019 : € 1,312,560.01
7/05/2019 : € 45,944,779.38
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
Parent project
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP PROGRAM

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2019
20170853
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
STADT WIEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 47 million
EUR 102 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Campi projects Aron Menczer/Aspang and Seestadt Aspern form two of nine schools under the BIENE programme developing new education facilities for young people aged 0 to 14 years. The Aron Menczer/Aspang campus will comprise a 14-group kindergarten, a 17-class full-time elementary school, and 11 classes for socially, emotionally and disadvantaged children, as well as for children with special needs. The school will also house therapy rooms, a standard gym, two gymnasiums and a music school. The Seestadt Aspern Nord school will occupy 18 300 square metres, and include a kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, rooms for special education, in addition to a youth center with sports areas.

The Vienna School public–private partnership (PPP) programme involves the construction of educational facilities by way of the Vienna "Campus " concept, implementing a modern, state-of-the-art pedagogical concept. The Campus approach foresees the integration of the spaces intended for kindergarten and primary school in order to create parallel and shared learning processes. The architectural design, alongside with the pedagogical framework, is aimed to the integration of pupils with special needs. The Vienna School PPP Campus Aron Menczer/Aspang and Seestadt Aspern Project concerns the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of two school buildings in the center and northeast of Vienna in Austria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project may be covered in Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the screening decision of the relevant authority and whether an EIA is required.

This project's procurement is the fifth procedure and covers the fifth and sixth schools using a PPP mechanism. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the individual projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
Related projects
Parent project
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP PROGRAM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
Publication Date
24 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92033348
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170853
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173295199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170853
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
Other links
Summary sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
Data sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI ARON MENCZER AND ASPERN
Parent project
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP PROGRAM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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