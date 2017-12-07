Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 19,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 19,300,000
Energy : € 19,300,000
Signature date(s)
9/05/2018 : € 2,300,000
9/05/2018 : € 17,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Bruckneudorf - Fachgutachten ÖKOLOGIE: Vögel und Fledermäuse
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Erweiterung des Windparks Bruckneudorf - Änderungsgenehmigungsverfahren
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Windpark Bruckneudorf
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Höflein West - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Windpark Höflein West - Fachbereich: Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Related press
Austria: EIB and Erste Bank support renewable energy expansion

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/05/2018
20170780
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
ENERGIEPARK BRUCK LEITHA GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 19 million
EUR 27 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of 5 wind turbines in Lower Austria and Burgenland, respectively, totaling 17MW.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms generally fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Their authorisation is subject to an EIA following the criteria set by the competent authority. Some turbines are located close to sites of nature conservation interest and also close to other wind farms. Potential impact on sites of nature conservation interest, including cumulative impacts, will be analysed carefully.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Bruckneudorf - Fachgutachten ÖKOLOGIE: Vögel und Fledermäuse
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Erweiterung des Windparks Bruckneudorf - Änderungsgenehmigungsverfahren
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Windpark Bruckneudorf
25/01/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Höflein West - UVE-Zusammenfassung
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Windpark Höflein West - Fachbereich: Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB and Erste Bank support renewable energy expansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Bruckneudorf - Fachgutachten ÖKOLOGIE: Vögel und Fledermäuse
Publication Date
23 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81643431
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170780
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Erweiterung des Windparks Bruckneudorf - Änderungsgenehmigungsverfahren
Publication Date
25 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80273849
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170780
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Windpark Bruckneudorf
Publication Date
25 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78996929
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170780
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Höflein West - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Publication Date
25 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81523349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170780
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Windpark Höflein West - Fachbereich: Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Publication Date
25 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80027760
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170780
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80027048
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170780
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137689352
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170780
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Bruckneudorf - Fachgutachten ÖKOLOGIE: Vögel und Fledermäuse
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Erweiterung des Windparks Bruckneudorf - Änderungsgenehmigungsverfahren
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Windpark Bruckneudorf
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Höflein West - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Windpark Höflein West - Fachbereich: Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Other links
Summary sheet
WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Data sheet
WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Related press
Austria: EIB and Erste Bank support renewable energy expansion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB and Erste Bank support renewable energy expansion
Other links
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Bruckneudorf - Fachgutachten ÖKOLOGIE: Vögel und Fledermäuse
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Erweiterung des Windparks Bruckneudorf - Änderungsgenehmigungsverfahren
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung- Windpark Bruckneudorf
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Windpark Höflein West - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Windpark Höflein West - Fachbereich: Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK BRUCKNEUDORF-HOEFLEIN WEST

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications