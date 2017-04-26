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TRAMWAY DE CAEN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 120,000,000
Transport : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2018 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE CAEN II
Related public register
26/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE CAEN II

Summary sheet

Release date
21 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2018
20170426
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRAMWAY 2019 - CAEN
La Communauté Urbain CAEN LA MER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 270 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction du nouveau projet de tramway fer de la Communauté Urbain de Caen

Le projet s'inscrit dans le cadre du Plan de Déplacements Urbains de la Communauté Urbaine Caen La Mer. Il répond à une démarche de développement durable en améliorant la qualité de service du transport collectif et en augmentant son attractivité afin de favoriser les modes alternatifs à l'automobile et le transfert modal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet relève de l'annexe II de la directive 2011/92/UE, selon lequel le besoin d'une évaluation d'incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) est décidé par l'autorité compétente ou sur des critères préétablis fixés par l'État Membre. Dans ce cas, une EIE a été élaborée et le 1er juillet 2016 a reçu l'avis favorable de la Direction Régionale de l'Environnement, de l'Aménagement et du Logement (DREAL) avec quelques recommandations qui ont été prises en compte. L'enquête publique préalable à la déclaration de projet a eu lieu entre septembre et octobre 2016. La conformité du projet avec les directives de l'UE sur l'environnement (directives 2011/92/UE, 2001/42/CE, 92/43/CEE et 79/409/CEE), ainsi que l'affectation de sites Natura 2000, seront analysés pendant l'instruction du projet.

La Banque exigera le promoteur que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été/soient attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable : directive 2014/23/UE, directive 2014/24/UE et directive 2014/25/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi que la directive 92/13/CEE ou directive 89/665/CEE telles qu'interprétées par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis d'appels d'offres au Journal officiel de l'Union européenne, comme demandé et quand cela est requis.

Related documents
10/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE CAEN II
26/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE CAEN II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE CAEN II
Publication Date
10 Jun 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79478002
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170426
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE CAEN II
Publication Date
26 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152602554
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170426
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE CAEN II
Related public register
26/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE CAEN II
Other links
Summary sheet
TRAMWAY 2019 - CAEN
Data sheet
TRAMWAY DE CAEN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications