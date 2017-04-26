TRAMWAY DE CAEN II

Summary sheet
Construction du nouveau projet de tramway fer de la Communauté Urbain de Caen
Le projet s'inscrit dans le cadre du Plan de Déplacements Urbains de la Communauté Urbaine Caen La Mer. Il répond à une démarche de développement durable en améliorant la qualité de service du transport collectif et en augmentant son attractivité afin de favoriser les modes alternatifs à l'automobile et le transfert modal.
Le projet relève de l'annexe II de la directive 2011/92/UE, selon lequel le besoin d'une évaluation d'incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) est décidé par l'autorité compétente ou sur des critères préétablis fixés par l'État Membre. Dans ce cas, une EIE a été élaborée et le 1er juillet 2016 a reçu l'avis favorable de la Direction Régionale de l'Environnement, de l'Aménagement et du Logement (DREAL) avec quelques recommandations qui ont été prises en compte. L'enquête publique préalable à la déclaration de projet a eu lieu entre septembre et octobre 2016. La conformité du projet avec les directives de l'UE sur l'environnement (directives 2011/92/UE, 2001/42/CE, 92/43/CEE et 79/409/CEE), ainsi que l'affectation de sites Natura 2000, seront analysés pendant l'instruction du projet.
La Banque exigera le promoteur que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été/soient attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable : directive 2014/23/UE, directive 2014/24/UE et directive 2014/25/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi que la directive 92/13/CEE ou directive 89/665/CEE telles qu'interprétées par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis d'appels d'offres au Journal officiel de l'Union européenne, comme demandé et quand cela est requis.
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