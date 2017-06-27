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SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2017 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2017
20160890
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
SAVIOLA HOLDING SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) as well as capital investment in production equipment in its three business units, namely (i) wooden panels, (ii) furniture and (iii) chemicals. The investment will be carried out in Italy in existing sites in the period 2017-2019.

The project is expected to support the growth of the group, particularly the furniture business unit, as well as the development of new products through RDI activities. Moreover, the capital investments target the partial refurbishment of already installed production capacity to allow for improved production efficiency as well as the installation of new equipment to allow for new productions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All the project RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; moreover the installation of new equipment is not expected to require any additional permits. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
Publication Date
12 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80350221
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160890
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151158530
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160890
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
Other links
Summary sheet
SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
Data sheet
SAVIOLA SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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