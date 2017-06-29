AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN

Summary sheet
Design (partly), construction (partly), financing, operation and maintenance of the 76.3km A3 motorway section between the Biebelried intersection (AK Biebelried) and the Fürth/Erlangen intersection (AK Fürth/Erlangen) in the German State of Bavaria. The project is to be procured through an availability-based public-private partnership (PPP) model for a period of 30 years including construction. In particular, the project refers to the widening to six lanes (2x3) of a 76.3km section of the A3 motorway.
The project aims to improve traffic conditions by increasing capacity on a congested section of the German and European road network. The project will improve connectivity in Bavaria and is part of a larger programme to improve German motorways.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/406/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC or 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The tender process was launched in October 2016 and is currently at pre-qualification stage.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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