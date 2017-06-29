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AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 399,991,769.4
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 399,991,769.4
Transport : € 399,991,769.4
Signature date(s)
7/04/2020 : € 12,944,085.79
7/04/2020 : € 387,047,683.61
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Westliche AS Wiesentheid Fuchsberg
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Östlich Höchstadt - N - Klebheim
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Aschbach - Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Autobahnkreuz Biebelried - Mainbrücke Dettelbach
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Fuchsberg - Geiselwind
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Klebheim - Nördlich TR Aurach
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld - Östlich Höchstadt - Strecke
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Mainbrücke Dettelbach - Westlich AS Wiesentheid
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld - Östlich Höchstadt - Steigerwald
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Nördlich TR Aurach - AK Fürth - Erlangen
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Geiselwind - Aschbach
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/04/2020
20160877
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN
BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1249 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design (partly), construction (partly), financing, operation and maintenance of the 76.3km A3 motorway section between the Biebelried intersection (AK Biebelried) and the Fürth/Erlangen intersection (AK Fürth/Erlangen) in the German State of Bavaria. The project is to be procured through an availability-based public-private partnership (PPP) model for a period of 30 years including construction. In particular, the project refers to the widening to six lanes (2x3) of a 76.3km section of the A3 motorway.

The project aims to improve traffic conditions by increasing capacity on a congested section of the German and European road network. The project will improve connectivity in Bavaria and is part of a larger programme to improve German motorways.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/406/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC or 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The tender process was launched in October 2016 and is currently at pre-qualification stage.

Related documents
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Westliche AS Wiesentheid Fuchsberg
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Östlich Höchstadt - N - Klebheim
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Aschbach - Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Autobahnkreuz Biebelried - Mainbrücke Dettelbach
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Fuchsberg - Geiselwind
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Klebheim - Nördlich TR Aurach
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld - Östlich Höchstadt - Strecke
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Mainbrücke Dettelbach - Westlich AS Wiesentheid
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld - Östlich Höchstadt - Steigerwald
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Nördlich TR Aurach - AK Fürth - Erlangen
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Geiselwind - Aschbach
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Westliche AS Wiesentheid Fuchsberg
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76767685
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Östlich Höchstadt - N - Klebheim
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76767544
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Aschbach - Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76773456
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Autobahnkreuz Biebelried - Mainbrücke Dettelbach
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76768301
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Fuchsberg - Geiselwind
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76762097
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Klebheim - Nördlich TR Aurach
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76759417
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld - Östlich Höchstadt - Strecke
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76771412
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Mainbrücke Dettelbach - Westlich AS Wiesentheid
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76780589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld - Östlich Höchstadt - Steigerwald
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76766126
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Nördlich TR Aurach - AK Fürth - Erlangen
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76766323
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Geiselwind - Aschbach
Publication Date
2 Jul 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76759193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74427458
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160877
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Westliche AS Wiesentheid Fuchsberg
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Östlich Höchstadt - N - Klebheim
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Aschbach - Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Autobahnkreuz Biebelried - Mainbrücke Dettelbach
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Fuchsberg - Geiselwind
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Klebheim - Nördlich TR Aurach
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - Environmental permit for Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld - Östlich Höchstadt - Strecke
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Mainbrücke Dettelbach - Westlich AS Wiesentheid
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Östlich AS Schlüsselfeld - Östlich Höchstadt - Steigerwald
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Nördlich TR Aurach - AK Fürth - Erlangen
Related public register
02/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN - EIS for Geiselwind - Aschbach
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN
Other links
Summary sheet
AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN
Data sheet
AUTOBAHN A3 BIEBELRIED - FURTH ERLANGEN

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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