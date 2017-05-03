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OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 1,000,000,000
Transport : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 100,000,000
19/12/2019 : € 100,000,000
12/04/2019 : € 150,000,000
12/10/2021 : € 250,000,000
23/12/2022 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION
Related public register
12/04/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Plan - Milieueffectrapportage - oosterweelverbinding - Niet Technische Samenvatting
Related public register
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - KG/Ontwerp-MER verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal – fase 1
Related public register
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - NTS-MER verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal – fase 1
Related public register
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Landschap, bouwkundig erfgoed en archeologie
Related public register
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline mens-gezondheid
Related public register
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Bodem en grondwater
Related public register
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Oppervlaktewater
Related public register
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport mens – ruimtelijke aspecten
Related public register
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Fauna en Flora
Related public register
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline geluid en trillingen
Related public register
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Hoofdrapport
Related public register
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline lucht
Related public register
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Mens - Mobiliteit
Related public register
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever synthese en conclusies
Related public register
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Richtlijnen voor het Project-MER - Boudewijnkanaal
Related public register
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Passende Beoordeling - Boudewijnkanaal
Related public register
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Trechteringsnota ingesproken alternatieven project-MER - Linkeroever
Related public register
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Deelrapport niet-technische samenvatting - Linkeroever
Related public register
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Niet-technische samenvatting - Recheroever
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Kennisgeving
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - alternatieven project-MER - Rechteroever
Related public register
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Onderzoek vertunneling R1 - Resultaten quick-scan - Oosterweelverbinding - Rechteroever
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Lijst met onderzoeksvragen project MER Oosterweelverbinding - Rechteroever
Related public register
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - MER verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal fase 1 – Bijlagen - Boudewijnkanaal
Related public register
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Goedkeuring project-MER uitbreiding en verdieping Boudewijndok met een tijdelijk bouwdok
Related public register
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Project-MER Verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal (fase 1) met inbegrip van de aanleg van een tijdelijk Bouwdok - Kennisgeving
Related public register
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Project-MER Verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal (fase 1) met inbegrip van de aanleg van een tijdelijk bouwdok - Definitief MER
Related public register
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - MER - verbreden en verdiepen Boudewijnkanaal Fase 1 - Kaarten
Related public register
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal (fase 1) - Inrichtingsplannen
Related public register
21/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - MER Kennisgeving - Rechteroever
Related public register
21/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Goedkeuring milieueffectrapport - Rechteroever
Related public register
21/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Kaarten - Rechteroever
Related public register
21/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Geometrisch wegontwerp - Rechteroever
Related public register
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Landschap, bouwkundig erfgoed en archeologie - Rechteroever
Related public register
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Passende beoordeling en verscherpte natuurtoets basisalternatief & alternatieven/varianten - Rechteroever
Related public register
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Mobiliteit - Rechteroever
Related public register
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Bodem - Basisalternatief - Rechteroever
Related public register
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Grondwater en oppervlaktewater Basisalternatief en uitvoeringsvarianten - Rechteroever
Related public register
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Gezondheit - Rechteroever
Related public register
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Lucht - Rechteroever
Related public register
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Geluid - Rechteroever
Related public register
25/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Voorkeursontwerp - Effectbeoordeling - Rechteroever
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Synthese en conclusies basisalternatief en uitvoeringsvarianten - Rechteroever
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Ruimtelijke aspecten - Rechteroever
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Algemene hoofdstukken - Rechteroever
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - bijlagen bij het hoofdrapport - Rechteroever
Related press
Belgium: EIB signs loan agreement for “Oosterweel”, missing link in Antwerp ring road
Related press
Belgium: Third financing tranche for “Oosterweel” Antwerp ring road signed

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/04/2019
20160779
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION
BEHEERSMAATSCHAPPIJ ANTWERPEN MOBIEL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 5349 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Oosterweel link (part of the TEN motorway Amsterdam-Paris) will close the northern part of the ring road around Antwerp. It is one of the major projects of the Master Plan made by the Flemish Government aimed to reduce traffic congestion in the Antwerp Region.

The Antwerp ring road is part of two Trans-European Transport (TEN-T) Core Network Corridors: North Sea – Baltic and North Sea – Mediterranean. The project will improve road traffic conditions on a section of a core road network. The project is expected to significantly reduce the existing road traffic bottlenecks on the Antwerp ring road and provide more efficient access to the port by diverting heavy traffic from the city. The project closes the Antwerp ring road, reducing congestions on the highway network and mitigating traffic pressure in the urban region. It also offers substantial safety and environmental benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves new road, bridge and tunnel construction in largely urban and industrial environment along a new alignment. The project falls under Annex I of environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project components cross the NATURA 2000 sites "Schelde en Durme-estuarium van de Nederlandse grens tot Gent" (BE2300006) and "De Kuifeend en Blokkersdijk" (BE2300222). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION
12/04/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Plan - Milieueffectrapportage - oosterweelverbinding - Niet Technische Samenvatting
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - KG/Ontwerp-MER verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal – fase 1
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - NTS-MER verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal – fase 1
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Landschap, bouwkundig erfgoed en archeologie
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline mens-gezondheid
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Bodem en grondwater
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Oppervlaktewater
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport mens – ruimtelijke aspecten
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Fauna en Flora
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline geluid en trillingen
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Hoofdrapport
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline lucht
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Mens - Mobiliteit
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever synthese en conclusies
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Richtlijnen voor het Project-MER - Boudewijnkanaal
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Passende Beoordeling - Boudewijnkanaal
10/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Trechteringsnota ingesproken alternatieven project-MER - Linkeroever
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Deelrapport niet-technische samenvatting - Linkeroever
11/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Niet-technische samenvatting - Recheroever
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Kennisgeving
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - alternatieven project-MER - Rechteroever
21/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Onderzoek vertunneling R1 - Resultaten quick-scan - Oosterweelverbinding - Rechteroever
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Lijst met onderzoeksvragen project MER Oosterweelverbinding - Rechteroever
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - MER verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal fase 1 – Bijlagen - Boudewijnkanaal
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Goedkeuring project-MER uitbreiding en verdieping Boudewijndok met een tijdelijk bouwdok
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Project-MER Verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal (fase 1) met inbegrip van de aanleg van een tijdelijk Bouwdok - Kennisgeving
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Project-MER Verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal (fase 1) met inbegrip van de aanleg van een tijdelijk bouwdok - Definitief MER
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - MER - verbreden en verdiepen Boudewijnkanaal Fase 1 - Kaarten
18/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal (fase 1) - Inrichtingsplannen
21/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - MER Kennisgeving - Rechteroever
21/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Goedkeuring milieueffectrapport - Rechteroever
21/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Kaarten - Rechteroever
21/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Geometrisch wegontwerp - Rechteroever
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Landschap, bouwkundig erfgoed en archeologie - Rechteroever
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Passende beoordeling en verscherpte natuurtoets basisalternatief & alternatieven/varianten - Rechteroever
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Mobiliteit - Rechteroever
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Bodem - Basisalternatief - Rechteroever
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Grondwater en oppervlaktewater Basisalternatief en uitvoeringsvarianten - Rechteroever
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Gezondheit - Rechteroever
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Lucht - Rechteroever
24/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Geluid - Rechteroever
25/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Voorkeursontwerp - Effectbeoordeling - Rechteroever
26/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Synthese en conclusies basisalternatief en uitvoeringsvarianten - Rechteroever
26/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Ruimtelijke aspecten - Rechteroever
26/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Algemene hoofdstukken - Rechteroever
26/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - bijlagen bij het hoofdrapport - Rechteroever
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB signs loan agreement for “Oosterweel”, missing link in Antwerp ring road
Related press
Belgium: Third financing tranche for “Oosterweel” Antwerp ring road signed

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION
Publication Date
11 Apr 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74295731
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Plan - Milieueffectrapportage - oosterweelverbinding - Niet Technische Samenvatting
Publication Date
12 Apr 2018
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73223166
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - KG/Ontwerp-MER verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal – fase 1
Publication Date
9 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131845114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - NTS-MER verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal – fase 1
Publication Date
9 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131844266
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Landschap, bouwkundig erfgoed en archeologie
Publication Date
10 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131850133
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline mens-gezondheid
Publication Date
10 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131846557
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Bodem en grondwater
Publication Date
10 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131847435
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Oppervlaktewater
Publication Date
10 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131849039
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport mens – ruimtelijke aspecten
Publication Date
10 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131848185
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Fauna en Flora
Publication Date
10 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131846870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline geluid en trillingen
Publication Date
9 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131848854
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Hoofdrapport
Publication Date
9 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131848496
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline lucht
Publication Date
11 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131843631
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Deelrapport discipline Mens - Mobiliteit
Publication Date
11 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131848852
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever synthese en conclusies
Publication Date
11 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131851054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Richtlijnen voor het Project-MER - Boudewijnkanaal
Publication Date
9 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81246343
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Passende Beoordeling - Boudewijnkanaal
Publication Date
9 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131844459
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Trechteringsnota ingesproken alternatieven project-MER - Linkeroever
Publication Date
10 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131843998
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Deelrapport niet-technische samenvatting - Linkeroever
Publication Date
11 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131850954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Niet-technische samenvatting - Recheroever
Publication Date
11 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126277410
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Infrastructuurwerken Linkeroever Kennisgeving
Publication Date
21 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131850538
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - alternatieven project-MER - Rechteroever
Publication Date
21 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131840640
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Onderzoek vertunneling R1 - Resultaten quick-scan - Oosterweelverbinding - Rechteroever
Publication Date
21 Jul 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131843842
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Lijst met onderzoeksvragen project MER Oosterweelverbinding - Rechteroever
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131843066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - MER verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal fase 1 – Bijlagen - Boudewijnkanaal
Publication Date
18 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131839348
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Goedkeuring project-MER uitbreiding en verdieping Boudewijndok met een tijdelijk bouwdok
Publication Date
18 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131845470
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Project-MER Verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal (fase 1) met inbegrip van de aanleg van een tijdelijk Bouwdok - Kennisgeving
Publication Date
18 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131847009
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Project-MER Verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal (fase 1) met inbegrip van de aanleg van een tijdelijk bouwdok - Definitief MER
Publication Date
18 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131839169
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - MER - verbreden en verdiepen Boudewijnkanaal Fase 1 - Kaarten
Publication Date
18 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131844175
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Verbreding en verdieping Boudewijnkanaal (fase 1) - Inrichtingsplannen
Publication Date
18 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131843876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - MER Kennisgeving - Rechteroever
Publication Date
21 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131836062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Goedkeuring milieueffectrapport - Rechteroever
Publication Date
21 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131837098
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Kaarten - Rechteroever
Publication Date
21 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133000171
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Geometrisch wegontwerp - Rechteroever
Publication Date
21 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131845149
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Landschap, bouwkundig erfgoed en archeologie - Rechteroever
Publication Date
24 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133077581
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Passende beoordeling en verscherpte natuurtoets basisalternatief & alternatieven/varianten - Rechteroever
Publication Date
24 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131838845
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Mobiliteit - Rechteroever
Publication Date
24 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133063973
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Bodem - Basisalternatief - Rechteroever
Publication Date
24 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131845066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Grondwater en oppervlaktewater Basisalternatief en uitvoeringsvarianten - Rechteroever
Publication Date
24 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131840583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Gezondheit - Rechteroever
Publication Date
24 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133075300
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Lucht - Rechteroever
Publication Date
24 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133077100
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Geluid - Rechteroever
Publication Date
24 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133078263
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Voorkeursontwerp - Effectbeoordeling - Rechteroever
Publication Date
25 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133081382
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Synthese en conclusies basisalternatief en uitvoeringsvarianten - Rechteroever
Publication Date
26 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131838946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Ruimtelijke aspecten - Rechteroever
Publication Date
26 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131839863
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - Algemene hoofdstukken - Rechteroever
Publication Date
26 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131834952
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OOSTERWEEL CONNECTION - bijlagen bij het hoofdrapport - Rechteroever
Publication Date
26 Aug 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131840222
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160779
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
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