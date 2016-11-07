KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE

Summary sheet
The project covers the construction of 3,7 km of the extension of the Krakow internal by-pass including tunnels and other structures, and 1.7 km of tram line.
Located within a convergence region in Poland, the project contributes to the Bank's economic and social cohesion public policy objective. The project is expected to increase the usage of tramways in Krakow and thus increase the market share of public transport. It contributes to reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impact on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and will, thereby, contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Hence, the project will contribute to the Bank's climate action objective. The project is expected to allow a more efficient use of public transport infrastructure, and consequently increase public transport traffic flows. It is expected also to reduce the existing road bottlenecks, causing delays, reduce congestion, and thus generate time and vehicle operating cost savings. It will also increase the attractiveness of the public transport in the city of Krakow.
The project will contribute to sustainable growth in the areas concerned, in particular along the extended tram corridor. The overall quality of public transport will be improved with safer, reliable and more comfortable connections. Overall travel times for public transport users will be reduced. It should result in savings in travel time, drive public transport passengers to use the more environmentally friendly tram network instead of buses, and contribute to a shift from private cars to public transport, resulting also in the subsequent decrease in energy consumption and emission of pollutants, improving the urban environment.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable legislation Directive 2004/18/EC, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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