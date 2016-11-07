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KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 93,079,536.48
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 93,079,536.48
Transport : € 93,079,536.48
Signature date(s)
16/03/2017 : € 93,079,536.48
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Related press
Poland: EIB and BGK finance construction of Kraków bypass under Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
7 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/03/2017
20150791
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
TRASA LAGIEWNICKA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 400 million (EUR 93 million)
PLN 980 million (EUR 227 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers the construction of 3,7 km of the extension of the Krakow internal by-pass including tunnels and other structures, and 1.7 km of tram line.

Located within a convergence region in Poland, the project contributes to the Bank's economic and social cohesion public policy objective. The project is expected to increase the usage of tramways in Krakow and thus increase the market share of public transport. It contributes to reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impact on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and will, thereby, contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Hence, the project will contribute to the Bank's climate action objective. The project is expected to allow a more efficient use of public transport infrastructure, and consequently increase public transport traffic flows. It is expected also to reduce the existing road bottlenecks, causing delays, reduce congestion, and thus generate time and vehicle operating cost savings. It will also increase the attractiveness of the public transport in the city of Krakow.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to sustainable growth in the areas concerned, in particular along the extended tram corridor. The overall quality of public transport will be improved with safer, reliable and more comfortable connections. Overall travel times for public transport users will be reduced. It should result in savings in travel time, drive public transport passengers to use the more environmentally friendly tram network instead of buses, and contribute to a shift from private cars to public transport, resulting also in the subsequent decrease in energy consumption and emission of pollutants, improving the urban environment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable legislation Directive 2004/18/EC, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB and BGK finance construction of Kraków bypass under Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70134927
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150791
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Publication Date
29 May 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83942260
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150791
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185514184
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150791
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Other links
Summary sheet
KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Data sheet
KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Related press
Poland: EIB and BGK finance construction of Kraków bypass under Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB and BGK finance construction of Kraków bypass under Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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