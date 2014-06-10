TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
The project concerns the new construction, extension, rehabilitation and equipment of 21 technical and technological institutes (TTIs), classified at the post-secondary level of education. It is part of a reform programme aiming to introduce a dual system of vocational and professional training in Ecuador.
The project is eligible for EIB co-finance under the external lending mandate in support of the general principles and policy objectives of the European Union. The key objective of the EU Multi-annual Indicative Programme 2014-2017 for co-operation with Ecuador is sustainable and inclusive growth at local level. Improving the supply of skills demanded in local labour markets is a key objective.
A project with similar characteristics within the EU could be classified under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority whether or not a formal environmental impact assessment (EIA) process is required. In an EU member state, schools and technological institutes specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive would not normally require an EIA. However, the projects could be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development and thus be subject to an EIA. The need for environmental studies and assessment will be reviewed during the appraisal process.
The promoter is a public authority. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are applied in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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