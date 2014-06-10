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TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 81,334,602.44
Countries
Sector(s)
Ecuador : € 81,334,602.44
Education : € 81,334,602.44
Signature date(s)
2/05/2019 : € 11,200,000
28/12/2016 : € 70,134,602.44
(*) Including a € 11,200,000 Investment Grants provided by the LATIN AMERICA INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Gestión Ambiental y Social
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia De Bolivar - Cantón Chimbo
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia De Guayas
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia de El Oro
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Género
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia De Sucumbíos - Canton Lago Agrio
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia Tungurahua
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia De Pichincha
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Planificación Para Pueblos Indígenas
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Evaluación Social
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Reasentamiento Involuntario
Related public register
11/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social-Manabi
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
31 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2016
20140610
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 81 million
EUR 191 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the new construction, extension, rehabilitation and equipment of 21 technical and technological institutes (TTIs), classified at the post-secondary level of education. It is part of a reform programme aiming to introduce a dual system of vocational and professional training in Ecuador.

The project is eligible for EIB co-finance under the external lending mandate in support of the general principles and policy objectives of the European Union. The key objective of the EU Multi-annual Indicative Programme 2014-2017 for co-operation with Ecuador is sustainable and inclusive growth at local level. Improving the supply of skills demanded in local labour markets is a key objective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project with similar characteristics within the EU could be classified under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority whether or not a formal environmental impact assessment (EIA) process is required. In an EU member state, schools and technological institutes specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive would not normally require an EIA. However, the projects could be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development and thus be subject to an EIA. The need for environmental studies and assessment will be reviewed during the appraisal process.

The promoter is a public authority. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are applied in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Gestión Ambiental y Social
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia De Bolivar - Cantón Chimbo
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia De Guayas
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia de El Oro
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Género
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia De Sucumbíos - Canton Lago Agrio
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia Tungurahua
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia De Pichincha
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Planificación Para Pueblos Indígenas
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Evaluación Social
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Reasentamiento Involuntario
11/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social-Manabi
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Gestión Ambiental y Social
Publication Date
21 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70629158
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia De Bolivar - Cantón Chimbo
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68709270
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia De Guayas
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68708953
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia de El Oro
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68708667
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Género
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68709059
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia De Sucumbíos - Canton Lago Agrio
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68709060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia Tungurahua
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68709173
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia De Pichincha
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68708668
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Planificación Para Pueblos Indígenas
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68709269
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Evaluación Social
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68708773
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Reasentamiento Involuntario
Publication Date
25 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68708666
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social-Manabi
Publication Date
11 Nov 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68709271
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68481863
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140610
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Gestión Ambiental y Social
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia De Bolivar - Cantón Chimbo
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia De Guayas
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia de El Oro
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Género
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia De Sucumbíos - Canton Lago Agrio
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Pueblos Indígenas (PPI) - Provincia Tungurahua
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social - Provincia De Pichincha
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Planificación Para Pueblos Indígenas
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Evaluación Social
Related public register
25/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Marco de Reasentamiento Involuntario
Related public register
11/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME - Plan de Gestión Social-Manabi
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME
Data sheet
TECHNICAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTES PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications