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EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,905,294.04
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 41,905,294.04
Energy : € 20,952,647.02
Industry : € 20,952,647.02
Signature date(s)
24/04/2015 : € 20,952,647.02
24/04/2015 : € 20,952,647.02
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/04/2015
20140144
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 30 million
GBP 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure fund targeting energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) projects in the UK

The fund aims at achieving energy efficiency and renewable energy gains by investing in three project categories: (i) Demand-side energy efficiency, (ii) renewable heat and (iii) combined heat and power (CHP) projects.
The development of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects supports national and European targets in these two areas and thus supports the EU’s climate change and security of energy supply objectives. The project is in line with the Bank’s priority energy lending objectives concerning renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the projects in the existing pipeline of the fund are expected not to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects would not be subject to an EIA. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include an obligation on the fund manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in full compliance with the applicable EU Directives.

The fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives.

Related documents
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)
Publication Date
7 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56836013
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140144
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86543598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140144
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)
Other links
Summary sheet
EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
Data sheet
EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications