EQUITIX ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND (UK)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Infrastructure fund targeting energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) projects in the UK
The fund aims at achieving energy efficiency and renewable energy gains by investing in three project categories: (i) Demand-side energy efficiency, (ii) renewable heat and (iii) combined heat and power (CHP) projects.
The development of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects supports national and European targets in these two areas and thus supports the EU’s climate change and security of energy supply objectives. The project is in line with the Bank’s priority energy lending objectives concerning renewable energy and energy efficiency.
Most of the projects in the existing pipeline of the fund are expected not to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects would not be subject to an EIA. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include an obligation on the fund manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in full compliance with the applicable EU Directives.
The fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.