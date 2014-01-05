WATER SUPPLY SEWERAGE AND SOLID WASTE

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Summary sheet
The water and wastewater component will primarily support improvements in water supply, metering and wastewater networks. The solid waste management part of the project comprises construction of sanitary landfills and closure of the existing dumpsites, as well as supply of waste collection equipment for the local municipal companies.
The project addresses the most urgent needs in solid waste management amid financial constraints. The project will provide sanitary landfills serving over 600,000 inhabitants that will reduce adverse environmental, health and climate impacts from current dumpsites that will be closed and eventually rehabilitated. It is also expected to improve operational efficiency of municipal solid waste collection.
The water supply component is expected to increase service level in terms of reliability of water systems and quality of drinking water in the service area. In some cities, projects will include also a wastewater component that is expected to contribute to the improvement of public health and reliability of the system.
The project is expected to bring an overall positive impact on environment and public health by providing access to better quality drinking water and by collection and treatment of wastewater. The solid waste component is intended to replace the dumpsites with sanitary landfills and thereby limit, to the extent possible, the adverse impact of disposal activities on environment, health and climate. Compliance of the individual projects with applicable national EIA legislation will be verified during the appraisal and allocation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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