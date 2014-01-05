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WATER SUPPLY SEWERAGE AND SOLID WASTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kyrgyzstan : € 20,000,000
Solid waste : € 5,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2016 : € 5,000,000
28/05/2016 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Jalal-Abad
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Osh
Related public register
11/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Osh
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Jalal-Abad
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
Kyrgyz Republic: EIB supports the development of water and solid waste infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2016
20140105
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The water and wastewater component will primarily support improvements in water supply, metering and wastewater networks. The solid waste management part of the project comprises construction of sanitary landfills and closure of the existing dumpsites, as well as supply of waste collection equipment for the local municipal companies.

The project addresses the most urgent needs in solid waste management amid financial constraints. The project will provide sanitary landfills serving over 600,000 inhabitants that will reduce adverse environmental, health and climate impacts from current dumpsites that will be closed and eventually rehabilitated. It is also expected to improve operational efficiency of municipal solid waste collection.
The water supply component is expected to increase service level in terms of reliability of water systems and quality of drinking water in the service area. In some cities, projects will include also a wastewater component that is expected to contribute to the improvement of public health and reliability of the system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to bring an overall positive impact on environment and public health by providing access to better quality drinking water and by collection and treatment of wastewater. The solid waste component is intended to replace the dumpsites with sanitary landfills and thereby limit, to the extent possible, the adverse impact of disposal activities on environment, health and climate. Compliance of the individual projects with applicable national EIA legislation will be verified during the appraisal and allocation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Jalal-Abad
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Osh
11/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Osh
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Jalal-Abad
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Related press
Kyrgyz Republic: EIB supports the development of water and solid waste infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Jalal-Abad
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54495969
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140105
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Kyrgyzstan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Osh
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54495895
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140105
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Kyrgyzstan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Osh
Publication Date
11 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54490763
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140105
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Kyrgyzstan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Jalal-Abad
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54496160
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140105
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Kyrgyzstan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
10 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56463050
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140105
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Kyrgyzstan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Jalal-Abad
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Osh
Related public register
11/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Osh
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Jalal-Abad
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
WATER SUPPLY SEWERAGE AND SOLID WASTE
Related press
Kyrgyz Republic: EIB supports the development of water and solid waste infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kyrgyz Republic: EIB supports the development of water and solid waste infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Jalal-Abad
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence for Osh
Related public register
11/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Osh
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN - Osh and Jalal-Abad Solid Waste Management - Environmental and Social due diligence - Jalal-Abad
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KYRGYZ WATER AND SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications