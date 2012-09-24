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REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/02/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Related press
France: Rhône-Alpes Region: EUR 200 million loan for purchasing regional express trains

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/02/2013
20120339
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
SOCIETE NATIONALE DES CHEMINS DE FER FRANCAIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet consiste en l’achat de 40 rames électriques à deux niveaux, soit environ 14 000 places pour le réseau ferroviaire en Rhône-Alpes.

Imroving rail transport sur le réseau de la Région Rhône-Alpes by renewing and augmenting le parc de rames TER.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

La fabrication de matériel roulant ne tombe dans le champ ni de l’Annexe I ni de l’Annexe II de la Directive 2012/92/EU concernant l’évaluation des incidences de certains projets publics et privés sur l’environnement.
Durant l’instruction du projet, la Banque vérifiera les spécifications techniques du matériel, et plus particulièrement les exigences en matière d’efficacité énergétique et de bruit des nouvelles rames.

L’acquisition des 40 rames du projet se fait dans le cadre d’un contrat-cadre signé le 24 février 2010 par la SNCF, pour le compte des Régions, avec Bombardier pour la fourniture d’un maximum de 860 rames.
La Banque exigera du Promoteur qu’il s’assure que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été/soient passés conformément à la Directive applicable en matière de passation des marchés (Directive 2004/18/EEC ou 2004/17/EEC et Directive 2007/66/EC), avec publication des avis d’appel d’offres le cas échéant.

Related documents
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Other links
Related press
France: Rhône-Alpes Region: EUR 200 million loan for purchasing regional express trains

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
16 Oct 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54956176
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120339
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80184195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120339
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Other links
Summary sheet
REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Data sheet
REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Related press
France: Rhône-Alpes Region: EUR 200 million loan for purchasing regional express trains

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Rhône-Alpes Region: EUR 200 million loan for purchasing regional express trains
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications