REGION RHONE-ALPES MATERIEL ROULANT

Summary sheet
Le projet consiste en l’achat de 40 rames électriques à deux niveaux, soit environ 14 000 places pour le réseau ferroviaire en Rhône-Alpes.
Imroving rail transport sur le réseau de la Région Rhône-Alpes by renewing and augmenting le parc de rames TER.
La fabrication de matériel roulant ne tombe dans le champ ni de l’Annexe I ni de l’Annexe II de la Directive 2012/92/EU concernant l’évaluation des incidences de certains projets publics et privés sur l’environnement.
Durant l’instruction du projet, la Banque vérifiera les spécifications techniques du matériel, et plus particulièrement les exigences en matière d’efficacité énergétique et de bruit des nouvelles rames.
L’acquisition des 40 rames du projet se fait dans le cadre d’un contrat-cadre signé le 24 février 2010 par la SNCF, pour le compte des Régions, avec Bombardier pour la fourniture d’un maximum de 860 rames.
La Banque exigera du Promoteur qu’il s’assure que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été/soient passés conformément à la Directive applicable en matière de passation des marchés (Directive 2004/18/EEC ou 2004/17/EEC et Directive 2007/66/EC), avec publication des avis d’appel d’offres le cas échéant.
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