IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Part-financing the major Irish water supply and wastewater infrastructure investment for the period of 2012-15
The proposed operation is part of Ireland’s reform process, motivated by the increasing population demand and the economic problems affecting both operating and capital budgets in the public sector.
This is the first operation with the promoter –the Department of Environment in Ireland. It is part of the Water Services Investment Programme (WSIP) 2010-2012, published and extended into 2013. It would comprise 19 schemes -in Dublin City Council and other 10 county councils-, belonging to 5 different River Basin Districts and contributing to compliance with the EU directives.
The investment programme covering the water infrastructure upgrade, improving the capacity and water quality of the services to provide, as well as improving resilience to climate change.
The project will have a high positive impact on the environment, improving water quality throughout the country, as required by the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). It will also comprise water conservation components and contribute to pollution abatement by improving the quality of effluents discharged to surface and coastal waters. Project regulatory requirements (EIA, SEA, Natura 2000 assessments) will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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