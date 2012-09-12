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IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/10/2014 : € 100,000,000
28/11/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Clonakilty - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Youghal - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - River Barrow Abstraction - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Costelloe WSS - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ringsend - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Swords - EN
Related public register
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related press
Ireland: EUR 200m from EIB to support 23 Water Investment Projects

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2012
20120078
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Department of the Environment, Community and Local Government of Ireland
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 479 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Part-financing the major Irish water supply and wastewater infrastructure investment for the period of 2012-15

The proposed operation is part of Ireland’s reform process, motivated by the increasing population demand and the economic problems affecting both operating and capital budgets in the public sector.

This is the first operation with the promoter –the Department of Environment in Ireland. It is part of the Water Services Investment Programme (WSIP) 2010-2012, published and extended into 2013. It would comprise 19 schemes -in Dublin City Council and other 10 county councils-, belonging to 5 different River Basin Districts and contributing to compliance with the EU directives.

The investment programme covering the water infrastructure upgrade, improving the capacity and water quality of the services to provide, as well as improving resilience to climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a high positive impact on the environment, improving water quality throughout the country, as required by the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). It will also comprise water conservation components and contribute to pollution abatement by improving the quality of effluents discharged to surface and coastal waters. Project regulatory requirements (EIA, SEA, Natura 2000 assessments) will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate.

Related documents
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Clonakilty - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Youghal - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - River Barrow Abstraction - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Costelloe WSS - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ringsend - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Swords - EN
Related press
Ireland: EUR 200m from EIB to support 23 Water Investment Projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
1 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67397033
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120078
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
27 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141703012
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120078
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Clonakilty - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Youghal - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - River Barrow Abstraction - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Costelloe WSS - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ringsend - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Swords - EN
Related press
Ireland: EUR 200m from EIB to support 23 Water Investment Projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EUR 200m from EIB to support 23 Water Investment Projects
Other links
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Clonakilty - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Youghal - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - River Barrow Abstraction - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Costelloe WSS - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ringsend - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Swords - EN
Related public register
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH WATER INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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