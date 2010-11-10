Warsaw II Metro Line Infrastructure

Summary sheet
City of Warsaw
Warsaw currently has one 23 km long metro line that is north-south oriented, the construction of which started in 1987 and was completed in 2008. In 2006 the plans for a new line II was approved, with a length of 33 km. The route will run from west to east and include 27 new stations.
The broad objective of the project is to improve the quality of the operation of public transport and move towards a more environmentally and financially sustainable transport system in the City of Warsaw. The project will improve the quality of public transport service in terms of speed, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area, thus contributing to reduce reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment. The project runs through areas designated as Convergence Regions under the Community Support Framework and is therefore eligible for Bank financing under Article 309, point (a) regional development and (c) sustainable communities, sustainable transport and urban public transport of the EC Treaty.
An EIA for the central section of Metro II was prepared and approved in 2007, with the second EIA procedure for the metro station near the Stadion carried out and finished in 2009. Natura 2000 Annex 1 Declaration was issued by the competent authority of Warsaw on 10.11.2010 stating that the project is not likely to impact any Natura 2000 site. Full details will be checked at appraisal stage.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/17/EEC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. The procurement has been launched in Q4-2008 under a open-tender proceeding (OJEU ref 2008/S203-269416 and ref 2009/S15-020202 and ref 2009/S216-310572) and a contract was awarded and signed in 2009. Full details will be checked at appraisal stage.
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