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RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 119,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 119,000,000
Transport : € 119,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2010 : € 119,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ligne D1 - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ligne E1 - FR
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Etude d’impact environnementale Complémentaire et Spécifique au passage de la ligne par la ville du Bardo et des ouvrages d’art OA D10 et OA D11
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Rapport d'étude d'impact sur l'environnement - RFR Ligne E
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Coordination
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Communication et Dialogue
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Rapport d'étude d'impact sur l'environnement - RFR Ligne D
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement du Viaduc Ferroviaire : OA E 5/6
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Suivi et de Gestion des Activités de Réinstallation liées au Projet Reseau Ferroviaire Rapide de Tunis
Related public register
15/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan d'engagement des parties prenantes pour la tranche Bardo

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2010
20090154
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Réseau Ferroviaire Rapide
Société du Réseau Ferroviaire Rapide
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 177 million.
EUR 550 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of two urban railway lines in the metropolitan area of Tunis, including the acquisition of rolling stock. The two lines will be 18 km long and they will be the first section of a wider urban railway network including five lines for a total length of 85 km.

The objective of the proposed operation is to provide long-term financing for the public transportation sector in Tunisia. Offering a new high quality public transport service in the metropolitan area of Tunis will raise the attractiveness of public transport compared to private cars and will allow the reduction of bus services, thus reducing the overall impact of urban transport on the environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter has informed the Bank that an EIA has already been carried out and its content will be checked during appraisal. The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. In particular, compliance with the substance of EIA directive and social aspects will be analysed during appraisal. If it were in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of EIA Directive: accordingly, an EIA would not be required but should be considered by the competent authority in order to comply with the local and national legal framework.

The EIB will require the promoter to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement. This issue will be analysed during appraisal.

Related documents
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Etude d’impact environnementale Complémentaire et Spécifique au passage de la ligne par la ville du Bardo et des ouvrages d’art OA D10 et OA D11
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Rapport d'étude d'impact sur l'environnement - RFR Ligne E
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Coordination
10/06/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Communication et Dialogue
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Rapport d'étude d'impact sur l'environnement - RFR Ligne D
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement du Viaduc Ferroviaire : OA E 5/6
10/06/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Suivi et de Gestion des Activités de Réinstallation liées au Projet Reseau Ferroviaire Rapide de Tunis
15/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan d'engagement des parties prenantes pour la tranche Bardo
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ligne D1 - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ligne E1 - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Etude d’impact environnementale Complémentaire et Spécifique au passage de la ligne par la ville du Bardo et des ouvrages d’art OA D10 et OA D11
Publication Date
10 Jun 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
44516200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090154
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Rapport d'étude d'impact sur l'environnement - RFR Ligne E
Publication Date
10 Jun 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
40590337
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090154
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Coordination
Publication Date
10 Jun 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56609148
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090154
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Communication et Dialogue
Publication Date
10 Jun 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56609514
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20090154
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Rapport d'étude d'impact sur l'environnement - RFR Ligne D
Publication Date
9 Jun 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
40590137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090154
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement du Viaduc Ferroviaire : OA E 5/6
Publication Date
10 Jun 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62520333
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090154
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Suivi et de Gestion des Activités de Réinstallation liées au Projet Reseau Ferroviaire Rapide de Tunis
Publication Date
10 Jun 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56609623
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20090154
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan d'engagement des parties prenantes pour la tranche Bardo
Publication Date
15 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236936822
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090154
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Etude d’impact environnementale Complémentaire et Spécifique au passage de la ligne par la ville du Bardo et des ouvrages d’art OA D10 et OA D11
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Rapport d'étude d'impact sur l'environnement - RFR Ligne E
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Coordination
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Communication et Dialogue
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Rapport d'étude d'impact sur l'environnement - RFR Ligne D
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement du Viaduc Ferroviaire : OA E 5/6
Related public register
10/06/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan de Suivi et de Gestion des Activités de Réinstallation liées au Projet Reseau Ferroviaire Rapide de Tunis
Related public register
15/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE - Plan d'engagement des parties prenantes pour la tranche Bardo
Other links
Summary sheet
Réseau Ferroviaire Rapide
Data sheet
RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ligne D1 - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ligne E1 - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications