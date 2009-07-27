RESEAU FERROVIAIRE RAPIDE

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of two urban railway lines in the metropolitan area of Tunis, including the acquisition of rolling stock. The two lines will be 18 km long and they will be the first section of a wider urban railway network including five lines for a total length of 85 km.
The objective of the proposed operation is to provide long-term financing for the public transportation sector in Tunisia. Offering a new high quality public transport service in the metropolitan area of Tunis will raise the attractiveness of public transport compared to private cars and will allow the reduction of bus services, thus reducing the overall impact of urban transport on the environment.
The Promoter has informed the Bank that an EIA has already been carried out and its content will be checked during appraisal. The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. In particular, compliance with the substance of EIA directive and social aspects will be analysed during appraisal. If it were in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of EIA Directive: accordingly, an EIA would not be required but should be considered by the competent authority in order to comply with the local and national legal framework.
The EIB will require the promoter to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement. This issue will be analysed during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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