Frequently Asked Questions

The EIB receives many requests for information and certain questions occur regularly. If your query cannot be answered by one of the links below, please send a message to Infodesk.
Structure and Organisation
The EIB is the Bank of the European Union, and is owned by the 27 Member States. It is both a bank and an EU body, and supports projects that make a significant contribution to growth, employment, economic and social cohesion and environmental sustainability, both in the EU and beyond. The EIB’s headquarters are in Luxembourg, and there are external offices to support our activities, both in Europe and further afield.
The EIB Group consists of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund (EIF). The EIF focuses on innovative financing for SMEs in Europe. Its majority shareholder is the EIB, while the remaining equity is held by the EU (represented by the European Commission), as well as other European public and private entities.
Because it is both a bank and an institution, the EIB is governed by both public and corporate governance principles. It has four statutory bodies: the Board of Governors, the Board of Directors, and the Management Committee make the decisions, and the Audit Committee is in charge of control.
The internal structure of the EIB is detailed here.
The two official working languages of the EIB staff are English and French. The Bank’s website is available in English, French and German, the working languages of the Board of Directors.
You can find out about employment opportunities, staff profiles and practical information about working at the EIB here.
The EIB welcomes scheduled groups of visitors. For further information and the application form, please see our group visits page.
The Bank's activities
The EIB supports projects that make a significant contribution to growth, employment, regional cohesion and environmental sustainability, in Europe and beyond. More information about our priorities can be found here. A full list of our financial products and services can be found here, with further information about each one.
Yes, there is a table presenting the activities excluded from our lending.
Details of EIB operations across the world can be found on our regions page.
No, the EIB is not a commercial bank and does not have private customers or provide financial services to individual people.
The EIB is a non-profit, policy driven public bank. It is financially autonomous and raises its resources on the financial and capital markets, mainly through bond issues. Information on how the Bank raises funds is available here.
Loan Application
The EIB’s clients are public and private sector entities. Any project promoted must be in line with our eligibility criteria, and be financially and economically sound. We lend directly to large individual projects. Promoters must provide a detailed description of their capital investment and prospective financing arrangements. Further information can be found in our application documents.
A project appraisal is carried out by the Bank’s teams of engineers, economists and financial analysts, in close cooperation with the promoter. Criteria are typically tailored to each specific project. A report then goes from the Management Committee to the Board of Directors, who meet 10 times per year, for a final decision. Once they approve, the loan can be drawn down in one or more instalments according to borrower requirements.
An EIB appraisal procedure can take anywhere between six weeks and 18 months depending on the project scope, the degree of complication of an operation, and the efficiency of the appraisal process on the part of both the EIB itself and the project promoter.
SMEs and Mid-Caps are financed via intermediated loans. The EIB makes a loan to local banks and intermediaries, which on-lend to final beneficiaries. SMES and Mid-Caps should apply directly to local partners within or outside of the EU. Further information concerning EIB support to SMEs and Mid-Caps can be found here.
Yes. The EIB’s contribution to a project’s cost is limited to 50% of the overall amount established during appraisal. The EIB works with other banks, either co-financing projects or in security structures.
Yes, financing may be combined with EU grants depending on the scope and definition of a particular project. More information on EU grants can be found in the dedicated section of the European Commission website.
Loan Conditions and Disbursement
The EIB provides loans running from approximately four to twenty years, depending on the economic life of the assets to be financed. The EIB does not publish information on the financing terms and conditions of its loans, such as maturity, interest rates and grace period. This information typically forms part of the EIB’s confidential relationship with its business partners.
The EIB can only make a specific quote for lending following a thorough appraisal of the project. Loan rates will also vary according to specific aspects such as currencies borrowed, amount, duration and timing of disbursement.
As well as fixed interest rates, the EIB can offer revisable and convertible rates, allowing for a change of interest rate formula during the life of the loan at predetermined dates or during predefined periods.
An approved EIB loan facility can be drawn down in a number of instalments according to borrower requirements. The maturity, repayment terms and amortisation profile of each draw can be chosen by the borrower at the time of disbursement, facilitating active treasury management.
Procurement
The tendering procedures and selection of contractors are the responsibility of the project promoter. The EIB does not play a part in these tendering procedures. The EIB does verify that a fair process of international tendering takes place according to the procedures set out in our Guide to procurement for promoters.
Calls for tender for EIB projects are published in the Official Journal of the European Union. Should you wish to gain further information on a project, the Bank would invite you to contact the promoter directly.
The EIB is committed to respecting the fundamental EU principles regarding public procurement in its dealings with external providers, including equal treatment, non-discrimination and transparency. The Bank considers that these principles can be best implemented by competition among qualified tenders and a selection based on cost and quality considerations. All new calls for tender are announced on the dedicated section of the EIB website. Further information can also be found in the Guide for procurement of services, supplies and works by the EIB for its own account.
Transparency and Information
The EIB Transparency Policy is available here. A guidance note explaining the main provisions is also available.
Our corporate responsibility page and publications contain all the relevant information.
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to fraud and corruption. Key information, documents and codes of conduct are available here.
Information and procedures regarding complaints are available on the Bank’s dedicated complaints mechanism webpage.