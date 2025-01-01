Group visits

Visits last an hour and a half at the most. They include a general presentation of the EIB's role and activities, followed by a question and answer session and a coffee break.

Visits are provided free of charge and are conducted in the morning between 9.30 and 11.00 or in the afternoon between 2.00 and 4.00 from Monday afternoon until Friday morning, excluding public holidays and periods when the EIB's offices are closed.

Visits are free of charge and preferably take place from Tuesday to Thursday, either in the morning between 9:30 and 11:00 or in the afternoon between 14:00 and 16:00. We do not organise visits on Fridays, public holidays, during periods when the EIB offices are closed, or when our activities do not allow.

Given the level of interest shown in the EIB by students and professionals, all visit requests should be sent to the Bank at least two months before the planned date of the visit.

The presentations are conducted either in English, French or German depending on the availability of our information officers.

Before submitting a visit request to the EIB, please read carefully the information concerning our registration conditions and organisational procedures.