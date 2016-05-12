Description

This "Report on the implementation of the EIB's Transparency Policy in 2015" provides an overview and assessment of the key elements of the Policy in 2015 – public access to information through disclosure and publication of information on the EIB website. It also provides an overview of the EIB’s continuous awareness raising and training of staff on the Policy, and an up-date on key developments that fall within the remit of the Policy. This is the first implementation report on the Policy which was approved on 6 March 2015.