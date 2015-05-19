Description
This "Report on the implementation of the EIB's Transparency Policy in 2014" provides an overview and assessment of the key elements of the Policy in 2014 – public access to information through disclosure and publication of information on the EIB website. It also provides an overview of the EIB’s continuous awareness raising and training of staff on the Policy, and an up-date on key developments that fall within the remit of the Policy.
