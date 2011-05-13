Description
This "Report on the implementation of the EIB's Transparency Policy in 2010" provides an overview and assessment of the key elements of the Policy in 2010 – public access to information through disclosure and publication of information on the EIB website. With this report, the Bank will for the first time report on the implementation of the new Transparency Policy.
