  • Publication information

    16 Apr 2021

PDF (EN)

Description

This “Report on the implementation of the EIB's Transparency Policy in 2020” provides an overview and assessment of progress and implementation of the key elements of the Policy in 2020 – public access to information through disclosure upon request and pro-active publication of information on the EIB website.

It further provides an up-date on key developments that fall within the scope of the Policy.