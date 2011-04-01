Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
Review of the European PPP Market in 2010
Headlines
- The European PPP market bounced back in 2010;
- 112 PPP transactions reached financial close for an aggregate value in excess of EUR 18 billion;
- The UK remains the most active market in terms of number of deals but Spain has become the largest market in value terms;
- The market appears to be returning to large PPPs;
- For the first time, non-transport sectors account for more than half of the PPP market value;
- Overall, debt tenors are continuing to lengthen and margins are slowly reducing.
