    1 Apr 2011

    • EPEC
    • ppp-market-updates
    • PPP

Review of the European PPP Market in 2010

Headlines

  • The European PPP market bounced back in 2010;
  • 112 PPP transactions reached financial close for an aggregate value in excess of EUR 18 billion;
  • The UK remains the most active market in terms of number of deals but Spain has become the largest market in value terms;
  • The market appears to be returning to large PPPs;
  • For the first time, non-transport sectors account for more than half of the PPP market value;
  • Overall, debt tenors are continuing to lengthen and margins are slowly reducing.