Part of the series :
Description
This note draws on a recent update of the unique EPEC-ECON database on PPP projects and markets, and reports on recent developments in EU-27 and the involvement of the EIB. The recovery of the PPP market that had started in 2010 came to an abrupt halt in 2011, with both volumes and number of new deals in the first half of 2012 at their lowest level for more than a decade. The financing through public sources, has decreased from 25% in 2009 to 14% in the first half of 2012. This may be due to continuously tightening requirements of PPPs. Overall, infrastructure investment activity is declining rapidly in Europe, and its composition is changing. Alongside PPPs, corporate investment in infrastructure has been contracting while the share of government-financed infrastructure has been increasing.
All publications in this series
- How bad is the Ukraine war for the European recovery?
- Recharging the batteries
- Unlocking digital connectivity in Africa
- A partnership with Africa
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe - Executive Summary
- Rural connectivity toolkit
- The digitalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy: Models for financing digital projects - Summary Report
- The rise of Africa’s digital economy
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe - Executive summary
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe
- The EIB COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index - An analysis of countries outside the European Union
- From starting to scaling
- Three foundations: A competitive, sustainable, inclusive Europe
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food - Executive summary
- Smart Cities, Smart Investment in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe
- Investing in Europe’s future: the role of education and skills
- Inequality in Europe
- Migration and the EU: Challenges, opportunities, the role of EIB
- Restoring EU competitiveness
- Unlocking lending in Europe
- ECON Note - The impact of the recession in 2008-2009 on EU regional convergence
- ECON Note n°02-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- ECON Note n°01-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 05/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 04/2010
- Innovation and productivity growth in the EU services sector
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2009
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2008
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/1999
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/1999