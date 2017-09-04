BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL

Release date: 25 May 2018
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryMETRO DE BOGOTA SA
Location
Description
The project consists of the reorganisation and improvement of the public transport network in Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia, structured under a framework loan with the major scheme being the construction of the first metro line in Bogotá, comprising a 24-km long elevated metro with 15 stations, a depot and 23 metro trains.
Objectives
The project will improve travel times in the area, reduce traffic congestion and increase the connectivity and mobility in the city of Bogota.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
USD 480 million (EUR 410 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 5789 million (EUR 4945 million)
Environmental aspects
The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact when in operation, as private car drivers will shift to public transport use, reducing fuel consumption and transport-related pollutants emissions.
Procurement
The procurement method and procedures have not yet been finalised. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Signed - 6/08/2018
