Tanzania and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Tanzania since 1977.

Thousands of people across the country can benefit from our infrastructure investments, for example in the road, water and energy sectors.

One key example of our impact is the rehabilitation of the M1, the main road connection from Malawi to Dar es Salaam port; our funding contributed to reducing travel and transport costs. We have also financed the protection of rural roads from extreme weather, which often prevented farmers from accessing local markets.

Water is life. A recent project, part of the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Programme, also includes a public health education and awareness-raising hygiene campaign, not only to give access to clean water and sanitation, but also to help face the COVID-19 outbreak in informal settlements and vulnerable communities.

Reliable access to energy is key to development, but especially in rural areas, this can be a challenge. Through a $25 million EIB loan, that covers also Tanzania, d.light will be able to produce millions of off-grid solar kits, which are easy to install and inexpensive for users thanks to a pre-payment system. This project, having a major economic and social impact, is fully in line with our commitment to ensure access to affordable and reliable energy for all, but also to invest in renewable energies that help protect the environment.

In Tanzania, via our local financial partners, we improve access to microloans and trainings to boost entrepreneurship and thus enhance financial inclusion.