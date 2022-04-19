Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Tanzania and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Tanzania since 1977.

Thousands of people across the country can benefit from our infrastructure investments, for example in the road, water and energy sectors.

One key example of our impact is the rehabilitation of the M1, the main road connection from Malawi to Dar es Salaam port; our funding contributed to reducing travel and transport costs.  We have also financed the protection of rural roads from extreme weather, which often prevented farmers from accessing local markets.

Water is life. A recent project, part of the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Programme, also includes a public health education and awareness-raising hygiene campaign, not only to give access to clean water and sanitation, but also to help face the COVID-19 outbreak in informal settlements and vulnerable communities.

Reliable access to energy is key to development, but especially in rural areas, this can be a challenge. Through a $25 million EIB loan, that covers also Tanzania, d.light will be able to produce millions of off-grid solar kits, which are easy to install and inexpensive for users thanks to a pre-payment system. This project, having a major economic and social impact, is fully in line with our commitment to ensure access to affordable and reliable energy for all, but also to invest in renewable energies that help protect the environment.

In Tanzania, via our local financial partners, we improve access to microloans and trainings to boost entrepreneurship and thus enhance financial inclusion.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Tanzania.

1977

START OF OPERATIONS

27

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.65 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

5

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Tanzania by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Tanzania

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Tanzania and beyond

  •
    19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

  • 12 April 2022

    Heads above water

    In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

  • 4 June 2021

    Skills, knowledge, tools: Solutions for our greatest resource

    Sharing knowledge can help solve the global water crisis and make life better for billions of people

  • 19 May 2021

    SheInvest for Africa (new video)

    Women often struggle to access financing and other economic services. Gender-smart investments can make a real difference! That is why the EU and its Bank, the European Investment Bank, are committed to boosting gender-smart investments across Africa. Discover how in our video!

  • 3 March 2021

    When a life is on the line

    Italian engineers offer burn victims urgent care in low-income countries

  • 21 December 2020

    The other infectious threat

    Biomedical firm working on Africa tuberculosis vaccine says a new jab against the disease is critical for the developing world

  • 26 June 2020

    EIB's water specialist Caroline Ogutu on water projects and creative thinking in East Africa

    How combining creative thinking with investment has produced sustainable water and sanitation projects in East Africa. Watch this video and read the Development Solutions blog with the EIBs lead water engineer Caroline Ogutu.

  • 12 June 2020

    Development Solutions: Creative flow

    Water engineers in Africa face unique puzzles for each project. Here are some creative development solutions designed to meet Africa’s water needs and build its long-term independence

  • 28 April 2020

    Clean water at key for public health around Lake Victoria

    250,000 residents in Mwanza, Tanzania, will benefit from improved water and sanitation and a cleaner environment as part of the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Programme. The project is part of a three country initiative to improve water in towns around the lake in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. This includes new water infrastructure, as well as public health education and awareness-raising hygiene campaigns. This will also strengthen resilience to the coronavirus pandemic in informal settlements and vulnerable communities. The project is implemented by local partners and backed by the European Investment Bank in partnership with UN-Habitat, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), KfW and the European Commission.

  • 20 April 2020

    Clean water, better health: Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Programme

    Access to clean water and sanitation promote good hygiene and build resilience to epidemics such as COVID-19.

Get EIB support in Tanzania

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you need a loan over €25m, contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below €25m,
contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

