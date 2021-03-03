The young bio-medical engineers have created an incubator that can turn a hospital bed into a burn unit. The incubator provides a sterile environment and climate control, the essential elements in helping burn victims survive. BioVerse was among the finalists in the 2020 Social Innovation Tournament, an initiative run by the EIB Institute to help social entrepreneurs tackle the world’s problems.

‘They had no hope’

While in high school, Caterina began volunteering at hospitals in Tanzania. One of her first experiences there, where she saw two children who had burn injuries, set her on her current path.

“When I entered the room, the suffering of those two burned children shocked me, and the doctor's words were worse,” she says. “He said they had no hope and asked me if I had any ideas to solve the problem.”

The most common causes of death in burn patients are infection and hypothermia. In wealthy countries, burn units are often located in separate buildings or hospital wings with special wards to treat and protect these patients. This type of setup can cost millions to build.

For her master’s thesis at the University of Bologna in 2019, Caterina developed the idea of the Corax Lifebox. Her invention is an incubator with a transparent top that fits on a hospital bed. On one end is a unit that provides HEPA air filtration and heating, and a battery that keeps the device running if power is lost. When she showed her invention to the doctors at the Burn Unit Center of Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy, they were ecstatic, Franco says. “Many of them had volunteered at hospitals in Africa and they were familiar with the problem already,” he says. “They said this could change a lot.”