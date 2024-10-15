Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Madagascar and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Madagascar since 1970.

Our activities have focused on financing key infrastructure projects that make an impact and bring greater prosperity. A few examples include the reconstruction of urban roads and dams after the 2015 storms, strategic roads in the northern and southern parts of the country, as well as the completion of the Antananarivo ring road.

We are also committed to improving health and hygiene conditions: the Antananarivo Drinking Water supply project will bring clean, safe water to Malagasy homes. 

Additionally, through our local partner financial institutions, thousands of micro and small entrepreneurs were able to access loans at favourable conditions to start up or expand their businesses.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Madagascar.

1970

START OF OPERATIONS

41

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.9 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

2

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Madagascar by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Madagascar

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Madagascar and beyond

  •
    15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

    Interviews Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Zambia Madagascar Malawi Tunisia Uganda Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 15 October 2024

    ‘Change the planet, change everything’

    Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen

    Infrastructure Solar power Sustainability Slovakia Nigeria Madagascar Italy Benin Spain Romania North Macedonia Morocco Hungary The Netherlands Czechia European Union Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 23 November 2023

    Improving climate resilience in Madagascar

    Discover the resilience and renewal of Antananarivo, Madagascar after a severe tropical storm, with the help of the EIB.

    Flood protection Institutional Environment Partners Economic resilience Migration Madagascar Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment
  • 24 April 2023

    Let the light shine

    In Madagascar, only 15% of the rural population has electricity. WeLight brings clean energy to rural homes With its mini-grid systems.

    Infrastructure Electricity Climate Renewable energy Energy security Madagascar Mali Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment Energy
  • 19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

    Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 April 2022

    Heads above water

    In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

    Infrastructure Water Health and life sciences Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 19 May 2021

    SheInvest for Africa (new video)

    Women often struggle to access financing and other economic services. Gender-smart investments can make a real difference! That is why the EU and its Bank, the European Investment Bank, are committed to boosting gender-smart investments across Africa. Discover how in our video!

    Diversity and gender Zambia Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea South Sandwich Islands St. Maarten Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Somalia Antigua and Barbuda São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Botswana Liberia Senegal Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Burkina Faso Comoros Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Timor-Leste Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Mozambique Angola Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Zimbabwe Micronesia Montserrat Djibouti Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Mali Uganda Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 16 December 2016

    Flood protection in Madagascar

    In Spring 2015 a flood in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, severely damaged the dykes that were supposed to keep the population safe in extreme weather conditions. Now, a EUR 40 million loan by the European Investment Bank is helping reinforce this key infrastructure.

    Infrastructure Madagascar Sub-Saharan Africa Infrastructure Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Sustainability Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Cuba Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica Slovakia St. Maarten Faeroe Islands Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Iran (Islamic Republic of) Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Iraq Gabon Suriname Taiwan Italy Ethiopia United States Malawi Belarus Croatia Norway Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Qatar Argentina Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Azerbaijan Austria Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spain Panama Romania New Caledonia Ecuador Ireland Guinea-Bissau New Zealand Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Germany Sweden Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Montenegro Japan Slovenia Lithuania Pakistan Nauru São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Israel Lao People's Democratic Rep. Bulgaria Iceland Ukraine Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Albania Malta Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Jordan Finland Regional - Pacific Burundi Georgia Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Bermuda Canada China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Andorra Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Türkiye Nicaragua Myanmar Mozambique Russia Angola Chile Togo Armenia Cameroon Barbados Sudan Channel Islands Tunisia Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam North Macedonia Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Lebanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgium Morocco Libyan Arab Jamahiriya El Salvador Hungary Jamaica Egypt Greece The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) Holy See (Vatican City State) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Denmark Honduras Bhutan Australia Luxembourg Liechtenstein Fiji Cyprus Virgin Islands, U.S. The Netherlands South Africa Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Greenland Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius Portugal Korea, Democrat. People's Rep. St. Pierre and Miquelon Syrian Arab Republic Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Poland Mexico Palestine* Indonesia Nepal Switzerland France Zimbabwe Serbia Isle of Man Algeria Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Puerto Rico Djibouti Latvia Bolivia Moldova Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda United Kingdom Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda Czechia French Polynesia Saudi Arabia Oman Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana United Arab Emirates Namibia Belize Estonia Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean European Union EFTA countries Former EU Member States North America Overseas Countries and Territories Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment

Get EIB support in Madagascar

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over EUR 25m, contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below EUR 25m,
Contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB,
Contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

