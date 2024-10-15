Madagascar and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Madagascar since 1970.
Our activities have focused on financing key infrastructure projects that make an impact and bring greater prosperity. A few examples include the reconstruction of urban roads and dams after the 2015 storms, strategic roads in the northern and southern parts of the country, as well as the completion of the Antananarivo ring road.
We are also committed to improving health and hygiene conditions: the Antananarivo Drinking Water supply project will bring clean, safe water to Malagasy homes.
Additionally, through our local partner financial institutions, thousands of micro and small entrepreneurs were able to access loans at favourable conditions to start up or expand their businesses.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Madagascar.
1970
€ 0.9 bn
EIB activity in Madagascar by sector
(since start of operations)
EIB stories in Madagascar
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Madagascar and beyond
-
Financing food security will yield high returns
Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.
-
‘Change the planet, change everything’
Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen
-
Improving climate resilience in Madagascar
Discover the resilience and renewal of Antananarivo, Madagascar after a severe tropical storm, with the help of the EIB.
-
Let the light shine
In Madagascar, only 15% of the rural population has electricity. WeLight brings clean energy to rural homes With its mini-grid systems.
-
A drive to develop
In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change
-
Heads above water
In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change
-
SheInvest for Africa (new video)
Women often struggle to access financing and other economic services. Gender-smart investments can make a real difference! That is why the EU and its Bank, the European Investment Bank, are committed to boosting gender-smart investments across Africa. Discover how in our video!
-
Flood protection in Madagascar
In Spring 2015 a flood in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, severely damaged the dykes that were supposed to keep the population safe in extreme weather conditions. Now, a EUR 40 million loan by the European Investment Bank is helping reinforce this key infrastructure.
-
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
Get EIB support in Madagascar
We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.
Do you need a loan to finance your project?
If you are a public authority and need a loan over EUR 25m, contact us directly at:
- our Pretoria office
If you need a loan below EUR 25m,
Contact our local partners
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB,
Contact the Information Desk
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our press officer
Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press