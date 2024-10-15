Madagascar and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Madagascar since 1970.

Our activities have focused on financing key infrastructure projects that make an impact and bring greater prosperity. A few examples include the reconstruction of urban roads and dams after the 2015 storms, strategic roads in the northern and southern parts of the country, as well as the completion of the Antananarivo ring road.

We are also committed to improving health and hygiene conditions: the Antananarivo Drinking Water supply project will bring clean, safe water to Malagasy homes.

Additionally, through our local partner financial institutions, thousands of micro and small entrepreneurs were able to access loans at favourable conditions to start up or expand their businesses.