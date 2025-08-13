CEPS STRATEGIC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

Summary sheet
The project will finance the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity transmission network in the Czech Republic, over the period 2025-2030.
The aim is to support the efficient operation of the country's electricity transmission network, to increase its capacity and to enable the promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply. According to preliminary information, the project schemes will be implemented in less-developed regions.
The Project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure. Investments are needed to support the European Energy Transition, as identified, among others, in the EU Clean Industrial Deal, the EU Affordable Energy Action Plan, and the EU Grid Action Plan.
The Promoter's capital expenditure plan includes investments in electricity transmission, contributing to a reliable supply of electricity, strengthening transmission profile and renewing lines. Schemes supported under the EIB programme facilitate the connection of low-emission generation sources and the significant international transit of electricity from renewable energy sources through the Czech Republic. The investments address market failures and promote public goods associated with reliability improvements, security of supply and contributes to the integration of low-carbon generation and thus reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.
The Project is expected to contribute to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and to the Energy Lending Policy theme on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks). It aligns with the REPowerEU objectives.
The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The Project is expected to deliver good economic and broader social benefits.
The EIB contributes to the diversification of the funding structure of CEPS. Due to its large capex plans as electricity TSO, it is of key importance for CEPS to have a diverse lenders base. The EIB is currently the only IFI providing financing to CEPS.
The related project electricity transmission schemes (overhead lines and works in existing power substations), may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The schemes under Annex I have undergone an obligatory Environmental Impact Assessment (a favourable EIA consent opinion has been issued from the competent authority).
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
