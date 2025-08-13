Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CEPS STRATEGIC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

Reference: 20250027
Release date: 18 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

CEPS AS

Location

Description

The project will finance the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity transmission network in the Czech Republic, over the period 2025-2030.

Objectives

The aim is to support the efficient operation of the country's electricity transmission network, to increase its capacity and to enable the promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply. According to preliminary information, the project schemes will be implemented in less-developed regions.

Sector(s)

  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

CZK 9280 million (EUR 379 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

CZK 12373 million (EUR 506 million)

Environmental aspects

The related project electricity transmission schemes (overhead lines and works in existing power substations), may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The schemes under Annex I have undergone an obligatory Environmental Impact Assessment (a favourable EIA consent opinion has been issued from the competent authority).

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 13/08/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
13 August 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Czechia Energy