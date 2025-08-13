CEPS STRATEGIC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

Release date: 18 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCEPS AS
Location
Description
The project will finance the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity transmission network in the Czech Republic, over the period 2025-2030.
Objectives
The aim is to support the efficient operation of the country's electricity transmission network, to increase its capacity and to enable the promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply. According to preliminary information, the project schemes will be implemented in less-developed regions.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
CZK 9280 million (EUR 379 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 12373 million (EUR 506 million)
Environmental aspects
The related project electricity transmission schemes (overhead lines and works in existing power substations), may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The schemes under Annex I have undergone an obligatory Environmental Impact Assessment (a favourable EIA consent opinion has been issued from the competent authority).
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Approved - 13/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).