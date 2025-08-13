CEPS STRATEGIC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

Reference: 20250027

Release date: 18 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CEPS AS

The project will finance the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity transmission network in the Czech Republic, over the period 2025-2030.

Objectives

The aim is to support the efficient operation of the country's electricity transmission network, to increase its capacity and to enable the promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply. According to preliminary information, the project schemes will be implemented in less-developed regions.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

CZK 9280 million (EUR 379 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

CZK 12373 million (EUR 506 million)

Environmental aspects

The related project electricity transmission schemes (overhead lines and works in existing power substations), may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The schemes under Annex I have undergone an obligatory Environmental Impact Assessment (a favourable EIA consent opinion has been issued from the competent authority).

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 13/08/2025