IPAE III HIGH IMPACT FOR AFRICA FUND

The aim is to provide equity and quasi-equity to high-growth small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in sub-Saharan Africa frontier markets where barely no other private equity fund invests. This operation will contribute to private sector development in economies lacking growth capital to support local African SMEs. This operation would fit into the Team Europe Initiative ("TEI") Invest in Young Businesses in Africa ("IYBA") as many of the IPAE III's portfolio companies will be young ventures or growing SMEs in fragile African countries. In addition, this operation is aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package, and several Global Gateway investment priorities and will support a number of sustainable development goals including SDG-1 (No Poverty), SDG -2 (Zero Hunger), SDG-5 (Gender Equality), SDG-8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG-10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG-12 (Responsible consumption and production), and SDG-17 (Partnership for the Goals). The fund not only aims at generating financial return but also at creating impact. Indeed, the Fund is expected to generate 4,000 direct jobs with additional ones to be created at the level of portfolio companies' suppliers. Historically the fund manager supported through the two predecessor funds (IPAE I and IPAE II) 8,497 direct jobs (70% employment growth) impacting nearly 52,000 household members and many more through suppliers of portfolio companies while supporting female entrepreneurs and consumers through adhering to the 2X Challenge.