Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB invests in new IPAE 3 fund to support entrepreneurship in West Africa and Madagascar

13 February 2025
EIB
  • The EIB is investing €15 million in the new I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs (IPAE 3) fund to bolster support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa.
  • This innovative and high-impact fund is expected to create more than 4 000 direct jobs, at least 40% of which will be for women.
  • The investment, which is funded by the ACP Trust Fund, is in line with the European Union's Global Gateway strategy.

During the EIB Group Day, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) announced the signing of a financial partnership worth €15 million for the new I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs 3 (IPAE 3) fund. The signing ceremony was attended by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle as well as Jérémy Hajdenberg and Sébastien Boyé, co-CEOs of Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P).

It is an innovative and high-impact fund in Africa, which supports local businesses with high growth potential in key areas for the countries involved. These vital sectors include agriculture, nutrition, health, energy, water, industry and services. The fund has clear impact objectives for the businesses in Africa that it finances. These include creating decent jobs, promoting responsible entrepreneurship, empowering women and fighting climate change.

The fund is expected to create over 4 000 direct jobs, at least 40% of which will be for women. The fund will also be fully aligned with the criteria of the 2X Challenge supporting women entrepreneurs.

The EIB – along with the West African Development Bank (BOAD) and Proparco – is among the first to invest in this fund and aims to attract other public and private investors. By supporting the fund, the EIB aims to unlock further investment amounting to 4.5 times the figure invested by the EIB. This is a milestone in financing for SMEs in West Africa and Madagascar, particularly in countries where private equity funds have traditionally faced significant investment challenges. I&P has a local presence in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal and Madagascar, and also covers nearby countries such as Benin and Togo.

“I am very pleased to have signed this new investment with Investisseurs & Partenaires to support IPAE 3, an innovative and high-impact fund for entrepreneurs in Africa, particularly in West Africa and Madagascar. Our aim is to provide finance for start-ups and to assist them in their development, especially in countries where accessing finance is difficult,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. He also added: “By taking action, we are helping to create a more responsible form of entrepreneurship and supporting women entrepreneurs. In this way, we are helping to create jobs and develop the business leaders of the future. These are the key objectives of our finance operation in Africa alongside our Team Europe partners.”

"We are especially proud to continue our long-term partnership with the European Investment Bank, which began almost 20 years ago. As one of the first players to make a formal commitment to IPAE 3, the EIB is playing a decisive role in the success of this round of fundraising, along with the other players involved in this initial closing. The commitment that has been made to IPAE 3 demonstrates that there is confidence in our approach and expertise. IPAE 3 has a unique ambition: to grant finance to capable, responsible and innovative businesses that offer solutions to the biggest challenges facing Africa, while supporting economic inclusion, especially that of women,” said I&P co-CEO Sébastien Boyé.

This new financing is the fourth operation that the EIB and I&P have signed together, further strengthening the fruitful partnership that has developed between the parties. It brings the total support provided by the EIB to the various funds raised by I&P to €35.25 million.

This investment was funded by the African, Caribbean and Pacific Trust Fund with the support of the European Commission. This is part of Team Europe's strong commitment to providing finance and support for start-ups in Africa, and more broadly as part of the Global Gateway strategy and its EU-Africa Global Gateway programme, to support sustainable and inclusive growth in Africa.

The EIB is a key player in development in Africa. Via EIB Global – its arm dedicated to financing outside the European Union – the EIB provided nearly €3.1 billion in investment in 2024 to support concrete and high-impact projects for the continent.

Please note: This press release is strictly informative and does not constitute an offer nor an invitation to invest in IPAE 3.

Background information

European Investment Bank

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner in the Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – one-third of the overall target of this EU strategy. It is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices around the world.

Investisseurs & Partenaires

For over 20 years, Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) has been committed to financing and supporting SMEs in Africa and assisting investment teams to establish themselves on the continent.

I&P’s activities revolve around three fundamental objectives: to provide finance and assistance to entrepreneurs, to support and develop investment teams, and to bolster the entrepreneurial ecosystem. I&P provides finance for around 50 SMEs each year, and up to now has supported over 300 companies in a variety of sectors. Its team is present in 11 countries: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, France, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Uganda.

Un investissement de 15 M€ de la BEI dans le nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs (IPAE 3) pour renforcer le soutien aux petites et moyennes entreprises africaines. Ce fonds novateur et à fort impact devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % pour les femmes. Cet investissement, financé par le Fonds fiduciaire ACP, s’inscrit dans la stratégie Global Gateway de l’UE. Lors de la « Journée du Groupe BEI », la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) et Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) ont annoncé la conclusion d’un partenariat financier de 15 millions d’euros en faveur du nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs 3 (IPAE 3). La cérémonie de signature s’est déroulée en présence d’Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI et de Jérémy Hajdenberg et Sébastien Boyé, Co-CEOs d’Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P). Il s’agit d’un fonds novateur à fort impact en Afrique, soutenant des entreprises locales à fort potentiel de croissance dans des domaines clés pour les pays concernés, tels que l’agriculture, la nutrition, la santé, l’énergie, l’eau, l’industrie ou encore les services. Les objectifs d’impact à atteindre sont clairement définis pour les entreprises africaines financées : que ce soit la création d’emplois décents, l’entrepreneuriat responsable, l’autonomisation des femmes ou encore la lutte contre le changement climatique. Le Fonds devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % seront réservés aux femmes. De plus, il sera aligné à 100 % sur les critères du 2X Challenge soutenant l'entrepreneuriat féminin. La BEI, aux côtés de la Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) et de PROPARCO, s’engage parmi les premiers investisseurs dans ce fonds, avec l’objectif d’attirer d'autres investisseurs publics et privés. Cet engagement de la BEI vise à catalyser plus de 4.5 fois son investissement. Il marque une étape décisive dans le financement de petites et moyennes entreprises en Afrique de l'Ouest et à Madagascar, notamment dans des pays où les fonds de capital investissement éprouvent traditionnellement de grandes difficultés à investir. I&P bénéficie d’implantations locales en Côte d’Ivoire, au Ghana, au Sénégal et à Madagascar, et couvre également des pays proches comme par exemple le Bénin ou le Togo. « Je suis très heureux de signer ce nouvel investissement avec Investisseurs & Partenaires pour soutenir IPAE 3, un fonds innovant et à fort impact pour les entrepreneurs en Afrique, notamment en Afrique de l’Ouest et à Madagascar. Notre objectif est de financer et d’accompagner de jeunes entreprises, en particulier dans des pays où l’accès au financement est difficile. » a déclaré Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI. Et d’ajouter : « En agissant ainsi, nous développons également un entreprenariat plus responsable et féminin, nous soutenons l’emploi et le développement de futurs champions. Ce sont des axes forts de notre action concrète en Afrique avec nos partenaires de l’Equipe Europe. » « Nous sommes particulièrement fiers de poursuivre notre partenariat de long terme avec la Banque européenne d’investissement, démarré il y a maintenant près de 20 ans. En étant parmi les premiers à s’engager formellement dans IPAE 3, la BEI joue un rôle décisif dans la réussite de cette levée de fonds, aux côtés des autres acteurs qui se positionnent sur ce premier closing. Cet engagement témoigne de la confiance portée à notre approche et à notre expertise. IPAE 3 se distingue par son ambition unique : financer des entreprises performantes, responsables et innovantes qui apportent des solutions aux grands défis du continent, tout en favorisant l’inclusion économique, en particulier celle des femmes. » a indiqué Sébastien Boyé, co-CEO d’I&P. Ce nouveau financement vient renforcer le partenariat de grande qualité développé entre la BEI et I&P, puisqu’il s’agit de la quatrième opération financière, portant ainsi à 35,25 millions d’euros le montant du soutien cumulé apporté aux différents fonds qu'I&P levés à ce jour. Cet investissement a été financé par le Fonds fiduciaire pour les États d’Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (Fonds fiduciaire ACP) avec l’appui de la Commission européenne (CE). Il s’inscrit dans la forte mobilisation de l’Equipe Europe pour financer et accompagner les jeunes entreprises en Afrique, et plus largement dans la stratégie Global Gateway et son programme « UE-Afrique Global Gateway » pour soutenir une croissance durable et inclusive en Afrique. Acteur clef du développement en Afrique, la BEI via BEI Monde, sa branche dédiée aux financements hors UE, a consacré près de 3 milliards 100 millions d’euros d’investissements en 2024 en soutien à des projets concrets et à fort impact pour le continent africain. Note : Ce communiqué est de nature strictement informative et ne constitue ni une offre ni une invitation à investir dans IPAE 3 Informations générales Banque européenne d’investissement La Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI), dont les actionnaires sont les États membres de l’Union européenne (UE), est l’institution de financement à long terme de l’UE. Elle finance des investissements qui contribuent à la réalisation des grands objectifs de l’UE.  BEI Monde est la branche spécialisée du Groupe BEI dont l’activité est destinée à accroître l’impact des partenariats internationaux et du financement du développement, et un partenaire clé de la stratégie Global Gateway. Elle vise à soutenir 100 milliards d’euros d’investissements d’ici la fin de 2027 – soit environ un tiers de l’objectif global de cette stratégie de l’UE. Au sein de l’Équipe Europe, BEI Monde favorise des partenariats solides et ciblés, aux côtés d’autres institutions de financement du développement et de la société civile. BEI Monde rapproche le Groupe BEI des populations, des entreprises et des institutions par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux répartis dans le monde. Investisseurs & Partenaires Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) s’engage depuis plus de 20 ans à financer et accompagner les petites et moyennes entreprises africaines et à accompagner l'émergence d'équipes d'investissement sur le continent. Les activités d’I&P s’articulent autour de trois axes fondamentaux : financer et accompagner les entrepreneurs, soutenir et développer des équipes d'investissement, et renforcer l’écosystème entrepreneurial. À ce jour, I&P a soutenu plus de 300 entreprises dans divers secteurs et finance environ une cinquantaine de PME chaque année. Son équipe est répartie sur 11 sites : Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, France, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Sénégal et Ouganda.
IPAE III High Impact for Africa Fund
Un investissement de 15 M€ de la BEI dans le nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs (IPAE 3) pour renforcer le soutien aux petites et moyennes entreprises africaines. Ce fonds novateur et à fort impact devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % pour les femmes. Cet investissement, financé par le Fonds fiduciaire ACP, s’inscrit dans la stratégie Global Gateway de l’UE. Lors de la « Journée du Groupe BEI », la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) et Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) ont annoncé la conclusion d’un partenariat financier de 15 millions d’euros en faveur du nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs 3 (IPAE 3). La cérémonie de signature s’est déroulée en présence d’Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI et de Jérémy Hajdenberg et Sébastien Boyé, Co-CEOs d’Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P). Il s’agit d’un fonds novateur à fort impact en Afrique, soutenant des entreprises locales à fort potentiel de croissance dans des domaines clés pour les pays concernés, tels que l’agriculture, la nutrition, la santé, l’énergie, l’eau, l’industrie ou encore les services. Les objectifs d’impact à atteindre sont clairement définis pour les entreprises africaines financées : que ce soit la création d’emplois décents, l’entrepreneuriat responsable, l’autonomisation des femmes ou encore la lutte contre le changement climatique. Le Fonds devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % seront réservés aux femmes. De plus, il sera aligné à 100 % sur les critères du 2X Challenge soutenant l'entrepreneuriat féminin. La BEI, aux côtés de la Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) et de PROPARCO, s’engage parmi les premiers investisseurs dans ce fonds, avec l’objectif d’attirer d'autres investisseurs publics et privés. Cet engagement de la BEI vise à catalyser plus de 4.5 fois son investissement. Il marque une étape décisive dans le financement de petites et moyennes entreprises en Afrique de l'Ouest et à Madagascar, notamment dans des pays où les fonds de capital investissement éprouvent traditionnellement de grandes difficultés à investir. I&P bénéficie d’implantations locales en Côte d’Ivoire, au Ghana, au Sénégal et à Madagascar, et couvre également des pays proches comme par exemple le Bénin ou le Togo. « Je suis très heureux de signer ce nouvel investissement avec Investisseurs & Partenaires pour soutenir IPAE 3, un fonds innovant et à fort impact pour les entrepreneurs en Afrique, notamment en Afrique de l’Ouest et à Madagascar. Notre objectif est de financer et d’accompagner de jeunes entreprises, en particulier dans des pays où l’accès au financement est difficile. » a déclaré Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI. Et d’ajouter : « En agissant ainsi, nous développons également un entreprenariat plus responsable et féminin, nous soutenons l’emploi et le développement de futurs champions. Ce sont des axes forts de notre action concrète en Afrique avec nos partenaires de l’Equipe Europe. » « Nous sommes particulièrement fiers de poursuivre notre partenariat de long terme avec la Banque européenne d’investissement, démarré il y a maintenant près de 20 ans. En étant parmi les premiers à s’engager formellement dans IPAE 3, la BEI joue un rôle décisif dans la réussite de cette levée de fonds, aux côtés des autres acteurs qui se positionnent sur ce premier closing. Cet engagement témoigne de la confiance portée à notre approche et à notre expertise. IPAE 3 se distingue par son ambition unique : financer des entreprises performantes, responsables et innovantes qui apportent des solutions aux grands défis du continent, tout en favorisant l’inclusion économique, en particulier celle des femmes. » a indiqué Sébastien Boyé, co-CEO d’I&P. Ce nouveau financement vient renforcer le partenariat de grande qualité développé entre la BEI et I&P, puisqu’il s’agit de la quatrième opération financière, portant ainsi à 35,25 millions d’euros le montant du soutien cumulé apporté aux différents fonds qu'I&P levés à ce jour. Cet investissement a été financé par le Fonds fiduciaire pour les États d’Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (Fonds fiduciaire ACP) avec l’appui de la Commission européenne (CE). Il s’inscrit dans la forte mobilisation de l’Equipe Europe pour financer et accompagner les jeunes entreprises en Afrique, et plus largement dans la stratégie Global Gateway et son programme « UE-Afrique Global Gateway » pour soutenir une croissance durable et inclusive en Afrique. Acteur clef du développement en Afrique, la BEI via BEI Monde, sa branche dédiée aux financements hors UE, a consacré près de 3 milliards 100 millions d’euros d’investissements en 2024 en soutien à des projets concrets et à fort impact pour le continent africain. Note : Ce communiqué est de nature strictement informative et ne constitue ni une offre ni une invitation à investir dans IPAE 3 Informations générales Banque européenne d’investissement La Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI), dont les actionnaires sont les États membres de l’Union européenne (UE), est l’institution de financement à long terme de l’UE. Elle finance des investissements qui contribuent à la réalisation des grands objectifs de l’UE.  BEI Monde est la branche spécialisée du Groupe BEI dont l’activité est destinée à accroître l’impact des partenariats internationaux et du financement du développement, et un partenaire clé de la stratégie Global Gateway. Elle vise à soutenir 100 milliards d’euros d’investissements d’ici la fin de 2027 – soit environ un tiers de l’objectif global de cette stratégie de l’UE. Au sein de l’Équipe Europe, BEI Monde favorise des partenariats solides et ciblés, aux côtés d’autres institutions de financement du développement et de la société civile. BEI Monde rapproche le Groupe BEI des populations, des entreprises et des institutions par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux répartis dans le monde. Investisseurs & Partenaires Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) s’engage depuis plus de 20 ans à financer et accompagner les petites et moyennes entreprises africaines et à accompagner l'émergence d'équipes d'investissement sur le continent. Les activités d’I&P s’articulent autour de trois axes fondamentaux : financer et accompagner les entrepreneurs, soutenir et développer des équipes d'investissement, et renforcer l’écosystème entrepreneurial. À ce jour, I&P a soutenu plus de 300 entreprises dans divers secteurs et finance environ une cinquantaine de PME chaque année. Son équipe est répartie sur 11 sites : Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, France, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Sénégal et Ouganda.
©EIB
Download original
Un investissement de 15 M€ de la BEI dans le nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs (IPAE 3) pour renforcer le soutien aux petites et moyennes entreprises africaines. Ce fonds novateur et à fort impact devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % pour les femmes. Cet investissement, financé par le Fonds fiduciaire ACP, s’inscrit dans la stratégie Global Gateway de l’UE. Lors de la « Journée du Groupe BEI », la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) et Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) ont annoncé la conclusion d’un partenariat financier de 15 millions d’euros en faveur du nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs 3 (IPAE 3). La cérémonie de signature s’est déroulée en présence d’Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI et de Jérémy Hajdenberg et Sébastien Boyé, Co-CEOs d’Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P). Il s’agit d’un fonds novateur à fort impact en Afrique, soutenant des entreprises locales à fort potentiel de croissance dans des domaines clés pour les pays concernés, tels que l’agriculture, la nutrition, la santé, l’énergie, l’eau, l’industrie ou encore les services. Les objectifs d’impact à atteindre sont clairement définis pour les entreprises africaines financées : que ce soit la création d’emplois décents, l’entrepreneuriat responsable, l’autonomisation des femmes ou encore la lutte contre le changement climatique. Le Fonds devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % seront réservés aux femmes. De plus, il sera aligné à 100 % sur les critères du 2X Challenge soutenant l'entrepreneuriat féminin. La BEI, aux côtés de la Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) et de PROPARCO, s’engage parmi les premiers investisseurs dans ce fonds, avec l’objectif d’attirer d'autres investisseurs publics et privés. Cet engagement de la BEI vise à catalyser plus de 4.5 fois son investissement. Il marque une étape décisive dans le financement de petites et moyennes entreprises en Afrique de l'Ouest et à Madagascar, notamment dans des pays où les fonds de capital investissement éprouvent traditionnellement de grandes difficultés à investir. I&P bénéficie d’implantations locales en Côte d’Ivoire, au Ghana, au Sénégal et à Madagascar, et couvre également des pays proches comme par exemple le Bénin ou le Togo. « Je suis très heureux de signer ce nouvel investissement avec Investisseurs & Partenaires pour soutenir IPAE 3, un fonds innovant et à fort impact pour les entrepreneurs en Afrique, notamment en Afrique de l’Ouest et à Madagascar. Notre objectif est de financer et d’accompagner de jeunes entreprises, en particulier dans des pays où l’accès au financement est difficile. » a déclaré Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI. Et d’ajouter : « En agissant ainsi, nous développons également un entreprenariat plus responsable et féminin, nous soutenons l’emploi et le développement de futurs champions. Ce sont des axes forts de notre action concrète en Afrique avec nos partenaires de l’Equipe Europe. » « Nous sommes particulièrement fiers de poursuivre notre partenariat de long terme avec la Banque européenne d’investissement, démarré il y a maintenant près de 20 ans. En étant parmi les premiers à s’engager formellement dans IPAE 3, la BEI joue un rôle décisif dans la réussite de cette levée de fonds, aux côtés des autres acteurs qui se positionnent sur ce premier closing. Cet engagement témoigne de la confiance portée à notre approche et à notre expertise. IPAE 3 se distingue par son ambition unique : financer des entreprises performantes, responsables et innovantes qui apportent des solutions aux grands défis du continent, tout en favorisant l’inclusion économique, en particulier celle des femmes. » a indiqué Sébastien Boyé, co-CEO d’I&P. Ce nouveau financement vient renforcer le partenariat de grande qualité développé entre la BEI et I&P, puisqu’il s’agit de la quatrième opération financière, portant ainsi à 35,25 millions d’euros le montant du soutien cumulé apporté aux différents fonds qu'I&P levés à ce jour. Cet investissement a été financé par le Fonds fiduciaire pour les États d’Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (Fonds fiduciaire ACP) avec l’appui de la Commission européenne (CE). Il s’inscrit dans la forte mobilisation de l’Equipe Europe pour financer et accompagner les jeunes entreprises en Afrique, et plus largement dans la stratégie Global Gateway et son programme « UE-Afrique Global Gateway » pour soutenir une croissance durable et inclusive en Afrique. Acteur clef du développement en Afrique, la BEI via BEI Monde, sa branche dédiée aux financements hors UE, a consacré près de 3 milliards 100 millions d’euros d’investissements en 2024 en soutien à des projets concrets et à fort impact pour le continent africain. Note : Ce communiqué est de nature strictement informative et ne constitue ni une offre ni une invitation à investir dans IPAE 3 Informations générales Banque européenne d’investissement La Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI), dont les actionnaires sont les États membres de l’Union européenne (UE), est l’institution de financement à long terme de l’UE. Elle finance des investissements qui contribuent à la réalisation des grands objectifs de l’UE.  BEI Monde est la branche spécialisée du Groupe BEI dont l’activité est destinée à accroître l’impact des partenariats internationaux et du financement du développement, et un partenaire clé de la stratégie Global Gateway. Elle vise à soutenir 100 milliards d’euros d’investissements d’ici la fin de 2027 – soit environ un tiers de l’objectif global de cette stratégie de l’UE. Au sein de l’Équipe Europe, BEI Monde favorise des partenariats solides et ciblés, aux côtés d’autres institutions de financement du développement et de la société civile. BEI Monde rapproche le Groupe BEI des populations, des entreprises et des institutions par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux répartis dans le monde. Investisseurs & Partenaires Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) s’engage depuis plus de 20 ans à financer et accompagner les petites et moyennes entreprises africaines et à accompagner l'émergence d'équipes d'investissement sur le continent. Les activités d’I&P s’articulent autour de trois axes fondamentaux : financer et accompagner les entrepreneurs, soutenir et développer des équipes d'investissement, et renforcer l’écosystème entrepreneurial. À ce jour, I&P a soutenu plus de 300 entreprises dans divers secteurs et finance environ une cinquantaine de PME chaque année. Son équipe est répartie sur 11 sites : Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, France, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Sénégal et Ouganda.
IPAE III High Impact for Africa Fund
Un investissement de 15 M€ de la BEI dans le nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs (IPAE 3) pour renforcer le soutien aux petites et moyennes entreprises africaines. Ce fonds novateur et à fort impact devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % pour les femmes. Cet investissement, financé par le Fonds fiduciaire ACP, s’inscrit dans la stratégie Global Gateway de l’UE. Lors de la « Journée du Groupe BEI », la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) et Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) ont annoncé la conclusion d’un partenariat financier de 15 millions d’euros en faveur du nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs 3 (IPAE 3). La cérémonie de signature s’est déroulée en présence d’Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI et de Jérémy Hajdenberg et Sébastien Boyé, Co-CEOs d’Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P). Il s’agit d’un fonds novateur à fort impact en Afrique, soutenant des entreprises locales à fort potentiel de croissance dans des domaines clés pour les pays concernés, tels que l’agriculture, la nutrition, la santé, l’énergie, l’eau, l’industrie ou encore les services. Les objectifs d’impact à atteindre sont clairement définis pour les entreprises africaines financées : que ce soit la création d’emplois décents, l’entrepreneuriat responsable, l’autonomisation des femmes ou encore la lutte contre le changement climatique. Le Fonds devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % seront réservés aux femmes. De plus, il sera aligné à 100 % sur les critères du 2X Challenge soutenant l'entrepreneuriat féminin. La BEI, aux côtés de la Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) et de PROPARCO, s’engage parmi les premiers investisseurs dans ce fonds, avec l’objectif d’attirer d'autres investisseurs publics et privés. Cet engagement de la BEI vise à catalyser plus de 4.5 fois son investissement. Il marque une étape décisive dans le financement de petites et moyennes entreprises en Afrique de l'Ouest et à Madagascar, notamment dans des pays où les fonds de capital investissement éprouvent traditionnellement de grandes difficultés à investir. I&P bénéficie d’implantations locales en Côte d’Ivoire, au Ghana, au Sénégal et à Madagascar, et couvre également des pays proches comme par exemple le Bénin ou le Togo. « Je suis très heureux de signer ce nouvel investissement avec Investisseurs & Partenaires pour soutenir IPAE 3, un fonds innovant et à fort impact pour les entrepreneurs en Afrique, notamment en Afrique de l’Ouest et à Madagascar. Notre objectif est de financer et d’accompagner de jeunes entreprises, en particulier dans des pays où l’accès au financement est difficile. » a déclaré Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI. Et d’ajouter : « En agissant ainsi, nous développons également un entreprenariat plus responsable et féminin, nous soutenons l’emploi et le développement de futurs champions. Ce sont des axes forts de notre action concrète en Afrique avec nos partenaires de l’Equipe Europe. » « Nous sommes particulièrement fiers de poursuivre notre partenariat de long terme avec la Banque européenne d’investissement, démarré il y a maintenant près de 20 ans. En étant parmi les premiers à s’engager formellement dans IPAE 3, la BEI joue un rôle décisif dans la réussite de cette levée de fonds, aux côtés des autres acteurs qui se positionnent sur ce premier closing. Cet engagement témoigne de la confiance portée à notre approche et à notre expertise. IPAE 3 se distingue par son ambition unique : financer des entreprises performantes, responsables et innovantes qui apportent des solutions aux grands défis du continent, tout en favorisant l’inclusion économique, en particulier celle des femmes. » a indiqué Sébastien Boyé, co-CEO d’I&P. Ce nouveau financement vient renforcer le partenariat de grande qualité développé entre la BEI et I&P, puisqu’il s’agit de la quatrième opération financière, portant ainsi à 35,25 millions d’euros le montant du soutien cumulé apporté aux différents fonds qu'I&P levés à ce jour. Cet investissement a été financé par le Fonds fiduciaire pour les États d’Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (Fonds fiduciaire ACP) avec l’appui de la Commission européenne (CE). Il s’inscrit dans la forte mobilisation de l’Equipe Europe pour financer et accompagner les jeunes entreprises en Afrique, et plus largement dans la stratégie Global Gateway et son programme « UE-Afrique Global Gateway » pour soutenir une croissance durable et inclusive en Afrique. Acteur clef du développement en Afrique, la BEI via BEI Monde, sa branche dédiée aux financements hors UE, a consacré près de 3 milliards 100 millions d’euros d’investissements en 2024 en soutien à des projets concrets et à fort impact pour le continent africain. Note : Ce communiqué est de nature strictement informative et ne constitue ni une offre ni une invitation à investir dans IPAE 3 Informations générales Banque européenne d’investissement La Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI), dont les actionnaires sont les États membres de l’Union européenne (UE), est l’institution de financement à long terme de l’UE. Elle finance des investissements qui contribuent à la réalisation des grands objectifs de l’UE.  BEI Monde est la branche spécialisée du Groupe BEI dont l’activité est destinée à accroître l’impact des partenariats internationaux et du financement du développement, et un partenaire clé de la stratégie Global Gateway. Elle vise à soutenir 100 milliards d’euros d’investissements d’ici la fin de 2027 – soit environ un tiers de l’objectif global de cette stratégie de l’UE. Au sein de l’Équipe Europe, BEI Monde favorise des partenariats solides et ciblés, aux côtés d’autres institutions de financement du développement et de la société civile. BEI Monde rapproche le Groupe BEI des populations, des entreprises et des institutions par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux répartis dans le monde. Investisseurs & Partenaires Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) s’engage depuis plus de 20 ans à financer et accompagner les petites et moyennes entreprises africaines et à accompagner l'émergence d'équipes d'investissement sur le continent. Les activités d’I&P s’articulent autour de trois axes fondamentaux : financer et accompagner les entrepreneurs, soutenir et développer des équipes d'investissement, et renforcer l’écosystème entrepreneurial. À ce jour, I&P a soutenu plus de 300 entreprises dans divers secteurs et finance environ une cinquantaine de PME chaque année. Son équipe est répartie sur 11 sites : Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, France, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Sénégal et Ouganda.
©EIB
Download original
Un investissement de 15 M€ de la BEI dans le nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs (IPAE 3) pour renforcer le soutien aux petites et moyennes entreprises africaines. Ce fonds novateur et à fort impact devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % pour les femmes. Cet investissement, financé par le Fonds fiduciaire ACP, s’inscrit dans la stratégie Global Gateway de l’UE. Lors de la « Journée du Groupe BEI », la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) et Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) ont annoncé la conclusion d’un partenariat financier de 15 millions d’euros en faveur du nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs 3 (IPAE 3). La cérémonie de signature s’est déroulée en présence d’Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI et de Jérémy Hajdenberg et Sébastien Boyé, Co-CEOs d’Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P). Il s’agit d’un fonds novateur à fort impact en Afrique, soutenant des entreprises locales à fort potentiel de croissance dans des domaines clés pour les pays concernés, tels que l’agriculture, la nutrition, la santé, l’énergie, l’eau, l’industrie ou encore les services. Les objectifs d’impact à atteindre sont clairement définis pour les entreprises africaines financées : que ce soit la création d’emplois décents, l’entrepreneuriat responsable, l’autonomisation des femmes ou encore la lutte contre le changement climatique. Le Fonds devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % seront réservés aux femmes. De plus, il sera aligné à 100 % sur les critères du 2X Challenge soutenant l'entrepreneuriat féminin. La BEI, aux côtés de la Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) et de PROPARCO, s’engage parmi les premiers investisseurs dans ce fonds, avec l’objectif d’attirer d'autres investisseurs publics et privés. Cet engagement de la BEI vise à catalyser plus de 4.5 fois son investissement. Il marque une étape décisive dans le financement de petites et moyennes entreprises en Afrique de l'Ouest et à Madagascar, notamment dans des pays où les fonds de capital investissement éprouvent traditionnellement de grandes difficultés à investir. I&P bénéficie d’implantations locales en Côte d’Ivoire, au Ghana, au Sénégal et à Madagascar, et couvre également des pays proches comme par exemple le Bénin ou le Togo. « Je suis très heureux de signer ce nouvel investissement avec Investisseurs & Partenaires pour soutenir IPAE 3, un fonds innovant et à fort impact pour les entrepreneurs en Afrique, notamment en Afrique de l’Ouest et à Madagascar. Notre objectif est de financer et d’accompagner de jeunes entreprises, en particulier dans des pays où l’accès au financement est difficile. » a déclaré Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI. Et d’ajouter : « En agissant ainsi, nous développons également un entreprenariat plus responsable et féminin, nous soutenons l’emploi et le développement de futurs champions. Ce sont des axes forts de notre action concrète en Afrique avec nos partenaires de l’Equipe Europe. » « Nous sommes particulièrement fiers de poursuivre notre partenariat de long terme avec la Banque européenne d’investissement, démarré il y a maintenant près de 20 ans. En étant parmi les premiers à s’engager formellement dans IPAE 3, la BEI joue un rôle décisif dans la réussite de cette levée de fonds, aux côtés des autres acteurs qui se positionnent sur ce premier closing. Cet engagement témoigne de la confiance portée à notre approche et à notre expertise. IPAE 3 se distingue par son ambition unique : financer des entreprises performantes, responsables et innovantes qui apportent des solutions aux grands défis du continent, tout en favorisant l’inclusion économique, en particulier celle des femmes. » a indiqué Sébastien Boyé, co-CEO d’I&P. Ce nouveau financement vient renforcer le partenariat de grande qualité développé entre la BEI et I&P, puisqu’il s’agit de la quatrième opération financière, portant ainsi à 35,25 millions d’euros le montant du soutien cumulé apporté aux différents fonds qu'I&P levés à ce jour. Cet investissement a été financé par le Fonds fiduciaire pour les États d’Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (Fonds fiduciaire ACP) avec l’appui de la Commission européenne (CE). Il s’inscrit dans la forte mobilisation de l’Equipe Europe pour financer et accompagner les jeunes entreprises en Afrique, et plus largement dans la stratégie Global Gateway et son programme « UE-Afrique Global Gateway » pour soutenir une croissance durable et inclusive en Afrique. Acteur clef du développement en Afrique, la BEI via BEI Monde, sa branche dédiée aux financements hors UE, a consacré près de 3 milliards 100 millions d’euros d’investissements en 2024 en soutien à des projets concrets et à fort impact pour le continent africain. Note : Ce communiqué est de nature strictement informative et ne constitue ni une offre ni une invitation à investir dans IPAE 3 Informations générales Banque européenne d’investissement La Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI), dont les actionnaires sont les États membres de l’Union européenne (UE), est l’institution de financement à long terme de l’UE. Elle finance des investissements qui contribuent à la réalisation des grands objectifs de l’UE.  BEI Monde est la branche spécialisée du Groupe BEI dont l’activité est destinée à accroître l’impact des partenariats internationaux et du financement du développement, et un partenaire clé de la stratégie Global Gateway. Elle vise à soutenir 100 milliards d’euros d’investissements d’ici la fin de 2027 – soit environ un tiers de l’objectif global de cette stratégie de l’UE. Au sein de l’Équipe Europe, BEI Monde favorise des partenariats solides et ciblés, aux côtés d’autres institutions de financement du développement et de la société civile. BEI Monde rapproche le Groupe BEI des populations, des entreprises et des institutions par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux répartis dans le monde. Investisseurs & Partenaires Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) s’engage depuis plus de 20 ans à financer et accompagner les petites et moyennes entreprises africaines et à accompagner l'émergence d'équipes d'investissement sur le continent. Les activités d’I&P s’articulent autour de trois axes fondamentaux : financer et accompagner les entrepreneurs, soutenir et développer des équipes d'investissement, et renforcer l’écosystème entrepreneurial. À ce jour, I&P a soutenu plus de 300 entreprises dans divers secteurs et finance environ une cinquantaine de PME chaque année. Son équipe est répartie sur 11 sites : Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, France, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Sénégal et Ouganda.
IPAE III High Impact for Africa Fund
Un investissement de 15 M€ de la BEI dans le nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs (IPAE 3) pour renforcer le soutien aux petites et moyennes entreprises africaines. Ce fonds novateur et à fort impact devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % pour les femmes. Cet investissement, financé par le Fonds fiduciaire ACP, s’inscrit dans la stratégie Global Gateway de l’UE. Lors de la « Journée du Groupe BEI », la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) et Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) ont annoncé la conclusion d’un partenariat financier de 15 millions d’euros en faveur du nouveau fonds I&P Afrique Entrepreneurs 3 (IPAE 3). La cérémonie de signature s’est déroulée en présence d’Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI et de Jérémy Hajdenberg et Sébastien Boyé, Co-CEOs d’Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P). Il s’agit d’un fonds novateur à fort impact en Afrique, soutenant des entreprises locales à fort potentiel de croissance dans des domaines clés pour les pays concernés, tels que l’agriculture, la nutrition, la santé, l’énergie, l’eau, l’industrie ou encore les services. Les objectifs d’impact à atteindre sont clairement définis pour les entreprises africaines financées : que ce soit la création d’emplois décents, l’entrepreneuriat responsable, l’autonomisation des femmes ou encore la lutte contre le changement climatique. Le Fonds devrait créer plus de 4 000 emplois directs, dont au moins 40 % seront réservés aux femmes. De plus, il sera aligné à 100 % sur les critères du 2X Challenge soutenant l'entrepreneuriat féminin. La BEI, aux côtés de la Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) et de PROPARCO, s’engage parmi les premiers investisseurs dans ce fonds, avec l’objectif d’attirer d'autres investisseurs publics et privés. Cet engagement de la BEI vise à catalyser plus de 4.5 fois son investissement. Il marque une étape décisive dans le financement de petites et moyennes entreprises en Afrique de l'Ouest et à Madagascar, notamment dans des pays où les fonds de capital investissement éprouvent traditionnellement de grandes difficultés à investir. I&P bénéficie d’implantations locales en Côte d’Ivoire, au Ghana, au Sénégal et à Madagascar, et couvre également des pays proches comme par exemple le Bénin ou le Togo. « Je suis très heureux de signer ce nouvel investissement avec Investisseurs & Partenaires pour soutenir IPAE 3, un fonds innovant et à fort impact pour les entrepreneurs en Afrique, notamment en Afrique de l’Ouest et à Madagascar. Notre objectif est de financer et d’accompagner de jeunes entreprises, en particulier dans des pays où l’accès au financement est difficile. » a déclaré Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-Président de la BEI. Et d’ajouter : « En agissant ainsi, nous développons également un entreprenariat plus responsable et féminin, nous soutenons l’emploi et le développement de futurs champions. Ce sont des axes forts de notre action concrète en Afrique avec nos partenaires de l’Equipe Europe. » « Nous sommes particulièrement fiers de poursuivre notre partenariat de long terme avec la Banque européenne d’investissement, démarré il y a maintenant près de 20 ans. En étant parmi les premiers à s’engager formellement dans IPAE 3, la BEI joue un rôle décisif dans la réussite de cette levée de fonds, aux côtés des autres acteurs qui se positionnent sur ce premier closing. Cet engagement témoigne de la confiance portée à notre approche et à notre expertise. IPAE 3 se distingue par son ambition unique : financer des entreprises performantes, responsables et innovantes qui apportent des solutions aux grands défis du continent, tout en favorisant l’inclusion économique, en particulier celle des femmes. » a indiqué Sébastien Boyé, co-CEO d’I&P. Ce nouveau financement vient renforcer le partenariat de grande qualité développé entre la BEI et I&P, puisqu’il s’agit de la quatrième opération financière, portant ainsi à 35,25 millions d’euros le montant du soutien cumulé apporté aux différents fonds qu'I&P levés à ce jour. Cet investissement a été financé par le Fonds fiduciaire pour les États d’Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (Fonds fiduciaire ACP) avec l’appui de la Commission européenne (CE). Il s’inscrit dans la forte mobilisation de l’Equipe Europe pour financer et accompagner les jeunes entreprises en Afrique, et plus largement dans la stratégie Global Gateway et son programme « UE-Afrique Global Gateway » pour soutenir une croissance durable et inclusive en Afrique. Acteur clef du développement en Afrique, la BEI via BEI Monde, sa branche dédiée aux financements hors UE, a consacré près de 3 milliards 100 millions d’euros d’investissements en 2024 en soutien à des projets concrets et à fort impact pour le continent africain. Note : Ce communiqué est de nature strictement informative et ne constitue ni une offre ni une invitation à investir dans IPAE 3 Informations générales Banque européenne d’investissement La Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI), dont les actionnaires sont les États membres de l’Union européenne (UE), est l’institution de financement à long terme de l’UE. Elle finance des investissements qui contribuent à la réalisation des grands objectifs de l’UE.  BEI Monde est la branche spécialisée du Groupe BEI dont l’activité est destinée à accroître l’impact des partenariats internationaux et du financement du développement, et un partenaire clé de la stratégie Global Gateway. Elle vise à soutenir 100 milliards d’euros d’investissements d’ici la fin de 2027 – soit environ un tiers de l’objectif global de cette stratégie de l’UE. Au sein de l’Équipe Europe, BEI Monde favorise des partenariats solides et ciblés, aux côtés d’autres institutions de financement du développement et de la société civile. BEI Monde rapproche le Groupe BEI des populations, des entreprises et des institutions par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux répartis dans le monde. Investisseurs & Partenaires Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) s’engage depuis plus de 20 ans à financer et accompagner les petites et moyennes entreprises africaines et à accompagner l'émergence d'équipes d'investissement sur le continent. Les activités d’I&P s’articulent autour de trois axes fondamentaux : financer et accompagner les entrepreneurs, soutenir et développer des équipes d'investissement, et renforcer l’écosystème entrepreneurial. À ce jour, I&P a soutenu plus de 300 entreprises dans divers secteurs et finance environ une cinquantaine de PME chaque année. Son équipe est répartie sur 11 sites : Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, France, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Sénégal et Ouganda.
©EIB
Download original

Related project(s)

IPAE III HIGH IMPACT FOR AFRICA FUND

The proposed operation consists of a commitment to IPAE III High Impact For Africa Fund, a EUR 70m target impact fund focusing on entrepreneurship in fragile and least developed countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with a focus on West Africa (incl. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger) and Madagascar.

Signed | 19/12/2024

Contact

Anne-Cécile Auguin

Press Office

Reference

2025-089-EN

Share

Related tags

  • SMEs
  • Ambroise FAYOLLE
  • management committee
Show more Show less

More press releases
23 May 2025

France: EIB and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa sign three financing agreements totalling €550 million for the green transition and water sector

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and Julien Carmona, President of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, have officially signed three financing arrangements totalling €550 million for energy efficiency (€200 million), water and sanitation (€50 million), and renewable energy (€300 million). The signing was attended by representatives of two groups that have received intermediated EIB loans from Crédit Mutuel Arkéa in the past: Volta and Technique Solaire. 

Water Environment Water, wastewater management Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee France European Union Climate and environment
23 July 2025

Ukrainian school in southwestern city of Chernivtsi reopens after major EU funded renovation

A school in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi reopened today after major upgrades funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Gymnasium No. 20 – a primary and middle school – underwent a €930,000 renovation that improved conditions for more than 400 students and teachers.

Solidarity with Ukraine Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure
16 July 2025

EIB Global lends Armenia €50 million for development in Syunik province

The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, is lending €50 million to the Republic of Armenia for key socio-economic projects in the country’s southernmost province. The new financing agreement was signed during the first-ever visit by an Armenian Deputy Prime Minister to the EIB Headquarters.